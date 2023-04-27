"Thank God they took him out of the starting lineup" - Marcos Rojo launches astonishing attack on Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has taken a brutal dig at Harry Maguire, claiming that he is happy that the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order.

Rojo was on the Red Devils' books from 2014 until his move to Boca Juniors in February 2021. He was signed on the back of Argentina's second-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup but never became a regular starter at Manchester United.

Rojo played just 27 times for the Red Devils since the start of the 2017-18 season. In a recent interview, he recalled how he was unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picking Maguire over him.

The 33-year-old told TyC Sports, via @AlbicelesteTalk, that he is happy to see his compatriot, Lisandro Martinez, consistently starting over Maguire. He said:

"In 2019 I was playing in the Europa League, but I was really angry with the Manchester coach because he was putting Maguire instead of me, who thank God finally they took him out from the starting lineup for Licha Martínez."

He added:

"One day I went to Solskjaer’s office to tell him to let me leave for the other club or put in the starting lineup, but he told me that Maguire had to play yes or yes because of the money they paid for him. He [Maguire] was making huge mistakes already and I told to Solskjaer: 'Son of a b*tch let me play because this guy is making huge mistakes every week… [laughs].'"

Maguire was signed for £80 million from Leicester City in the summer of 2019. Rojo started just 12 games under Solskjaer that season before being sent on a six-month loan to Estudiantes in January 2020.

Why Harry Maguire missed Manchester United's PL clash vs Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Maguire has evidently fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman clearly prefers the center-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, with the duo suffering foot injuries earlier this month, Maguire has been offered a way back into the starting XI. The Englishman, who continues to be the club's captain, was left out of Manchester United's matchday squad for their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27).

Left-back Luke Shaw partnered Victor Lindelof in central defense. Explaining Maguire's omission, Erik ten Hag told MUTV (h/t GOAL) before kick-off:

"[It is a] training injury. It's a training injury. But we have proved we can sort it out. And I'm convinced we can do it today as well."

Maguire, 30, has started just seven league games this term. Even when Maguire has been fit, Ten Hag left him out of the starting XI multiple times to play Shaw at centre-back earlier this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes