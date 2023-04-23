Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides exciting Raphael Varane injury update after setting up FA Cup final showdown clash against Man City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to have confirmed that Raphael Varane will return for his team's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on June 3.

The French centre-back has been sidelined after picking up a concerning ankle injury in Manchester United's first-leg 2-2 draw against Sevilla on April 13. The Red Devils felt his absence in the return leg a week later, as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were unconvincing in a 3-0 loss against Los Nervionenses.

Varane was, of course, absent from the matchday squad as Ten Hag's side beat Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties (0-0 A.E.T) earlier today (April 23). They will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final for the first time in the competition's history after the Cityzens beat Sheffield United 3-0 yesterday.

According to TalkSPORT's Alex Crook (h/t Express), the Dutchman has confirmed that he hopes to have Varane back against the Sky Blues. The verdict comes amidst fears that the former Real Madrid centre-back could miss the remainder of the season with his injury.

Varane has played 30 games across competitions this season and was a solid presence in his team's 2-0 EFL Cup final win against Newcastle United in February. He will now hope to have a similar impact in the FA Cup final and win his second trophy with Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag explains Luke Shaw selection decision for Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Brighton

Erik ten Hag picked Luke Shaw to partner Victor Lindelof in central defense in Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both out of the matchday squad due to their respective injuries, while Harry Maguire was suspended for the semifinal match. There have been several instances this season where Ten Hag has picked Shaw to play as a centre-back even when Maguire was available.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Dutchman stated that he picked the English left-back to play in central defense because he had faith in his abilities. He said, via Manchester Evening News:

"No [concerns about Shaw]. I think it’s the first time this partnership with Victor [is used] but he knows what to do. I think we prepared it very well. They know how to connect with each other to anticipate certain actions of Brighton, so I have faith in it. So it is the right solution."

It did prove to be the right decision. The former Southampton full-back played the full 120 minutes and won two out of the two tackles he made, completing 41 passes with an 85% accuracy and making seven recoveries.

