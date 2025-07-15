“Thank God it worked” - Chelsea star Joao Pedro makes feelings clear about relationship with teammate Cole Palmer

João Pedro has revealed that Cole Palmer has been helping him settle in at Chelsea. The Brazilian stated that the 23-year-old tried to establish a relationship in training as soon as he arrived, and is delighted that the connection worked on the pitch in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Pedro said that he has been training with Palmer to try and understand each other better. He believes that they can achieve a lot together at Stamford Bridge and said (via BBC Sport):

"Cole is that player who is decisive, and he's been very good to me from the start here at Chelsea, in such a short time. He's always been able to help me in training, where we've been trying to understand each other better so we can work together on the field, and today [Sunday], thank God it worked in such an important match. I believe it's just the beginning of a partnership that can achieve so much."

Ad

Trending

Pedro went on to claim that he is delighted to have good moments at Chelsea already and added:

"I think everyone here has made me very welcome, they helped me a lot, and I feel comfortable. Coming here and being able to show a little of my football, which isn't 100% yet, but thank God I've had some good moments wearing the Chelsea jersey in this tournament, which is very important for us."

Ad

Pedro joined the Blues earlier this summer and was added to the FIFA Club World Cup squad just hours before the quarterfinals against Palmeiras. He made his full debut against his former club Fluminense in the semifinal and scored a brace, while adding another goal in the final against PSG, thanks to an assist from Cole Palmer.

Joao Pedro tips hat to his mother after fulfilling dream at Chelsea

João Pedro credited his mother after winning the first silverware in his career on Sunday, July 13. The Brazilian played a key role for Chelsea as they beat PSG 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup and then told the media (via BBC Sport):

Ad

"My family means everything to me, especially my mother, because I had difficult moments at the beginning of my career and she was there for me. So the first thing I did when I got to the team room was call her, because she's very important to me. I know how happy she is with this title. I'm very happy to be able to fulfil my dream of winning my first trophy as a professional player."

João Pedro joined Watford in 2020, after they agreed a deal for him in 2018, months before his senior debut for Fluminense. He moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 and has now joined the Blues for a reported £60 million fee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More