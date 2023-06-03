"Thank you for the golazos", "Forever a club legend" - Real Madrid fans get emotional as Los Blancos confirm exit

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio put out a farewell video confirming his exit as fans poured in with tributes.

Asensio's contract expires at the end of the month, and he will leave as a free agent, with his next club still not revealed yet. The 27-year-old forward has had a great campaign but has struggled to nail down a starting berth in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

In 30 La Liga appearances, 15 have come off the bench. With Asensio now in the prime of his career, he'd want to spearhead the vanguard of a team, something Real Madrid cannot offer.

That must have paved his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Nevertheless, he leaves as one of the best players of this generation, having made a terrific impact in all their recent title runs.

Signed from Mallorca in 2016, Asensio has since made 285 appearances and scored 61 goals and made another 32 assists. He won 16 trophies, including three La Liga and Champions League titles.

The Spaniard has netted some important goals along the way, too: against Juventus in the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, against Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Supercup and a stunner against Barcelona in the 2017 Spanish Supercup.

In his farewell video to Real Madrid fans, some of Asensio's best goals can be seen as the player thanked his teammates, coaches and staff before making a special mention of fans.

He called them the "soul" and the "engine" of the club in a mark of respect, and fans got really emotional to see it. One thanked the player on Twitter for his "golazos", while another one said that he's " forever a club legend".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Asensio might have played his last for Real Madrid already

Marco Asensio is set to depart and seems to have already made his final appearance for Real Madrid. The Spaniard was last seen in action during the La Liga 2-1 defeat of Rayo Vallecano on matchday 36.

He has since developed a muscle problem that ruled him out of the Sevilla win and will most likely sideline him from their last game to Athletic Bilbao, too.

With Los Blancos playing at home on the final La Liga matchday of the season, it would've been a perfect farewell for Asensio to play his last game in front of the home crowd. That may not happen now.

