"Thank you my love" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Georgina Rodriguez gifts him a new car for Christmas 

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a thank-you message to his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who gifted him a lavish Rolls Royce for Christmas.

The 37-year-old, who is currently without a club, has been spending time with his family this holiday season after returning from a disappointing World Cup run in Qatar.

Ronaldo posted an Instagram story that showed him and Rodriguez, along with their daughter, seated in a luxurious £300,000-worth Rolls Royce with the words:

"Thank you, my love."

Rodriguez posted a full-length video on her page that showed the moment she gave him the surprise, and the former Real Madrid star's facial expression said it all.

The Portuguese forward perhaps drove the car around for a bit as he and his partner, along with their kids, were seen sitting in the car with their roof pulled up.

The video later cuts to both having a good time with their kids inside their home, with Rodriguez bringing plenty of gifts for their children too, such as bicycles.

To add to the children's delight, someone dressed as Santa Claus was also seen as the Ronaldo family celebrated Christmas in grand style.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is among the richest footballers on the planet, with a whopping net worth of over $1 billion.

However, his partner, Rodriguez, is also among the highest-paid Instagram models. With over 44 million followers on the platform, the Argentine beauty reportedly commands as much as £860,448 per advertisement on her social media account.

This isn't the first time this year that she's gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a car, having also surprised him with a $100,000-worth Cadillac Escalade on his 37th birthday in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new club

All the festivities aside, Cristiano Ronaldo is also looking to sort out his future, as he's currently without a club after leaving Manchester United last month.

Following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, he and the Red Devils agreed to terminate his contract on mutual terms.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a three-year contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr worth $225 million, CBS Sports understands Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a three-year contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr worth $225 million, CBS Sports understands 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a three-year contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr worth $225 million, CBS Sports understands https://t.co/iQLjD5zm1F

Since then, the 37-year-old has been a free agent, but no major European club has come forward with a concrete offer for him yet.

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr is the only side linked with a move for Ronaldo right now, offering him a three-year contract worth $225 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't accepted it yet as he's keen to play for a Champions League side, but there could be a twist in the tale.

Poll : 0 votes