"Thank you Madridistas for your love for another day" - Marcelo reacts on social media as Real Madrid pay him tribute after retirement

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has taken to social media to react after Los Blancos paid him a tribute at the Santiago Bernabeu following his retirement. This took place ahead of their local derby against Atletico Madrid yesterday (February 8), which they drew 1-1.

Before the game, the former Madrid full-back got the opportunity to wave to the fans at the Bernabeu who had watched him play for the club between 2007 and 2022. After he left the Spanish giants, he played for Olympiacos and Fluminese, before calling an end to his illustrious career at the age of 36.

After visiting the Santiago Bernabeu, the Brazil legend took to social media to react with the comment (via Football Espana):

“I am very lucky to have been able to enjoy until my last day as a professional player. Thank you, Real Madrid for the great tribute at the Bernabeu, a place that will always be my home. And thank you Madridistas for your love for another day. Always HALA MADRID! I love you my Madrid.”

During his time at Real Madrid, the full-back played 546 games for the club, scoring 38 goals and providing 103 assists. He was wildly successful, winning La Liga six times, the Copa del Rey twice, and winning the Supercopa de Espana five times. He also enjoyed continental success with Los Blancos, winning five UEFA Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Real Madrid legend pays tribute to Marcelo after former full-back announces retirement

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Marcelo, following the full-back's decision to hang up his boots. Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and Marcelo, with the caption (via GOAL):

"My brother, what an incredible career! We've lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for life. Thank you for everything, my friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of life."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo had a remarkable partnership at the Santiago Bernabeu, during the Portuguese legend's nine-year stint in Spain. They played a total of 332 games together at the club, with the full-back assisting Ronaldo 25 times.

While the full-back has now retired at the age of 36, 40-year-old Ronaldo has shown no signs of stopping. The legendary striker is headed for the 1000-career goal mark, and it is believed that he will look to cross it before joining former teammates like Marcelo in retirement.

