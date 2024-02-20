"Thank you for making my eyes bleed", "That was disgusting" - Fans on X react as Erling Haaland winner helps Manchester City beat Brentford

Manchester City moved to win a point of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brentford thanks to Erling Haaland's winner.

The Cityzens were made to work for their victory at the Etihad tonight (February 20) by an admirable defensive performance from Thomas Frank's visitors. Pep Guardiola's men spurned several opportunities at goal.

Julian Alvarez went close to opening the scoring in the 28th minute. The Argentine attacker sent a curling effort just wide of Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken's post.

Flekken then produced a fine double save in the 36th minute to deny Manuel Akanji's long-range shot and Ruben Dias' close-range header. The Dutch shot-stopper was proving to be a tricky customer for Manchester City.

Guardiola's reigning champions were pushing for the opener and it nearly came two minutes later. Ben Mee was in the right place at the right time to clear Oscar Bobb's effort on the line and then kept Akanji at bay.

Flekken then came to the fore once again in the 44th minute as he parried Dias' fierce strike to keep the scores level heading into halftime. Guardiola must have wondered what his side needed to do to take the lead.

The Spaniard had to wait until the 71st minute for his troops to finally make the breakthrough. Haaland grabbed the winner, putting a frustrating performance in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend behind him.

Haaland was played through on goal by Alvarez after Kristoffer Ajer slipped. The Norweigan superstar had no problem steering the ball beyond Flekken and into the bottom corner.

Brentford still showed signs of life and Ivan Toney was lively throughout. The English striker sent a free-kick just over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's crossbar minutes later.

Phil Foden, who bagged a hat-trick when the two sides last met, nearly got himself a goal in the 90+1st minute. The in-form attacker was closed down by Flekken forcing him at a tight angle and his effort hit the side netting.

Nevertheless, Manchester City got the job done and kept the heat on in the title race. Guardiola's side sit second and just a point behind Liverpool.

One fan wasn't too pleased with City's performance but happy with the three points:

"That was disgusting but we got what we needed, the win. KDB rested so hopefully the game on Saturday we'll be much more fluid in our attacks. +3 so we take it, but we MUST improve."

Another fan insisted Guardiola's men were a snore fest:

"Thank you for making my eyes bleed for 90 minutes, this city team is so boring, uninspired, bad and monotonous.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Cityzens' crucial win at home to the Bees:

Erling Haaland equaled Harry Kane's record in Manchester City's win against Brentford

Erling Haaland continues to break records at Manchester City.

Haaland's goal tonight was his first against Brentford in three attempts. He has continued to be the Premier League's lead marksman, taking his tally for the season to 17 goals in 20 league games.

The 23-year-old also equaled a record set by former Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane. He has now found the net against all 21 teams he's gone up against in the league since arriving at the Etihad.

This follows Kane who played against more than two clubs in the English top flight and scored against all of them. The England captain registered 32 goals against 32 different teams.