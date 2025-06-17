"Thank you for so much joy and for all the lessons" - Argentine F1 star Franco Colapinto sends special present to Lionel Messi

Argentine F1 star Franco Colapinto recently handed Lionel Messi a special present, as reported by Nogomania. Colapinto paid a visit to Inter Miami's training ground ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Ahly and met up with La Pulga.
The F1 racer gifted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner the race helmet that he wore in the Formula 2 season. The signed helmet also contained a special message, which read:
“Thank you for so much joy and for all the lessons. All the best.”
In a video shared on social media, Lionel Messi appeared touched by his countryman's gesture. Interestingly, the Inter Miami superstar previously sent Colapinto a signed Argentina training shirt, which the racer said brought him good luck.
Colapinto had been over the moon after receiving the gift, stating:
“I can’t believe it. Thank you so much, Leo. I’m going to frame this shirt. It means everything.”
Unfortunately, the Herons didn't enjoy the best of starts at the newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup. Javier Mascherano's team failed to impress and were held to a 0-0 draw by Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Inter Miami next face Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 19. The Florida-based club will have to pick up a win to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockouts.
How many times has Lionel Messi won the FIFA Club World Cup?
Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions, all during his time with Barcelona. The Argentinean won the tournament for the first time in 2009 and repeated the feat two years later.
La Pulga's final FIFA Club World Cup win was in 2015. The 37-year-old has scored five goals and set up one more from six games in the tournament to date.
Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 following the expiry of his contract to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After two seasons with the Parisians, the diminutive magician moved to the MLS in 2023 to join Inter Miami, once again as a free agent.
La Pulga has changed the club's fortunes since arriving at the Chase Stadium. He has already lifted the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield, which are the first two trophies in the Heron's history. However, the Argentinean's contract with the club expires at the end of this year, and he is yet to sign a new deal.