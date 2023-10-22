"Thank you for all the support" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford pays tribute to late Sir Bobby Charlton after Sheffield win

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has thanked the late Sir Bobby Charlton for his guidance since signing his first United contract in Charlton's presence.

Rashford signed his first contract with the first team in 2016 after climbing up through the ranks. Charlton, who passed away this week at the age of 86, was one of the people present when Rashford signed his first United photograph.

Sir Bobby Charlton is a bonafide United legend, spending 17 of his 24 playing year at the club, scoring goals and winning silverware galore. He was also part of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team and made over 100 appearances for The Three Lions.

Following Charlton's demise, many players - past and present - as well as football clubs from England and abroad bemoaned the loss. Rashford has now opened up on how Charlton was in attendance at a key moment of his life and was always there for help and support.

The United attacker posted on Instagram following his team's 2-1 Premier League win at Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21):

"I signed my first professional contract at Man Utd with Sir Bobby. Thank you for all the support and advice that you provided to me. That win was for you and your family."

Rashford has since gone on to make over 350 appearances for United, scoring 124 times and assisting 71.

How has Marcus Rashford performed for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult start to his 2023-24 campaign. The 25-year-old has scored just once in 11 games across competitions, assisting thrice.

Those are a massive dropdown from his career-best 2022-23 campaign. Rashford netted 30 times and assisted 11 in 56 games across competitions as Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the league, reached the FA Cup final and won the Carabao Cup.

Rashford's lone goal of the 2023-24 campaign came in the 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal. Two of his three assists have come in both UEFA Champions League games - a 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich and a 3-2 home reverse to Galatasaray. The other assist came in the 3-2 league win at home to Nottingham Forest.