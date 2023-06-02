Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos announced that he will be leaving the Parisian club at the end of the season. The Spaniard further added that the match against Clement Foot will be his last.

The Spaniard joined the Parisian club in the summer of 2021. He has since made 57 appearances for the team across competitions. In his latest social media message, Ramos wrote:

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside. I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me."

The legendary central defender further added:

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Sergio Ramos' PSG career at a glance

Sergio Ramos joined PSG in 2021 and had a difficult first season in France. He made only 13 appearances across competitions in what was an injury-plagued campaign.

Ramos, though, found his fitness and form back in the second season. The Spaniard made 44 appearances across competitions, helping the club keep 13 clean sheets.

During his 57 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, Sergio Ramos scored five goals and provided one assist as well. He won three trophies with the club, including two Ligue 1 titles.

While his career at the French club wasn't as illustrated as his time at Spanish club Real Madrid, Ramos proved that despite his age (37), he is still a world-class player. He was a mainstay at Christophe Galtier's team's defense. It will be interesting to see what's next for Ramos in his career.

