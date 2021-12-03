"Thanks for everything legend "- Manchester United players react to Michael Carrick leaving

Michael Carrick announced his decision to leave Manchester United after their 3-2 victory over Arsenal last night (December 2).

Carrick joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2006. After spending 12 successful seasons at Old Trafford, Carrick jumped into management at Manchester United.

He was given a coaching role during Jose Mourinho's reign at Manchester United. Carrick continued to serve at the club in the same role when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the Portuguese boss.

After three years of service, Carrick was placed in charge as caretaker boss post Solskjaer's sacking last month. The English midfielder took charge of three matches as manager of Manchester United.

Carrick's debut game resulted in an important win against Villareal in the Champions League. His next game saw Manchester United knit out a gritty 1-1 draw against a high-flying Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge. Carrick's final game was the 3-2 success against Arsenal last night.

How the Manchester United players reacted to Carrick's decision

Carrick announced his decision immediately after the final whistle against Arsenal. Many members of the Manchester United squad reacted to Carrick's decision to leave Old Trafford.

Captain Harry Maguire posted this on his social media:

"That one was for you @carras16. Thanks for everything legend."

Midfielder Scott McTominay said:

"It's hard to put into words how much you have helped me. What a footballer & what an amazing man off the pitch. That win tonight was for you Carras. Wishing you the very best - LEGEND."

In his post-match interview, Diogo Dalot told MUTV:

"We are going to have time to (get to) know him (Rangnick) and he is going to have time to get to know us. We will start work tomorrow. Thank you to Carrick as well. He is leaving us today. Thank for you everything he has done for this club, not just as a player but as a manager as well now. Good luck to him."

Jesse Lingard noted:

"Pleasure playing with you @carras16 made some great memories. Best of luck in the future legend."

Manchester United's talisman Bruno Fernandes said:

"Really happy to celebrate my 100th appearance for this club with a win and with our fans. Hopefully, many more games to come. Also wanted to say thank you to Michael Carrick, a great Manchester United legend."

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville added to the tribute and tweeted:

"I’ve just seen the Michael Carrick news . Feels like the right call to get out and furrow his own path. A great player and a fantastic person. Congratulations on a great Manchester United career."

Manchester United will now begin a new era under Ralf Rangnick, who will be in charge of the club for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

