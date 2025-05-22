"Thanks for everything, Luka!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Luka Modric announces decision to leave Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric's decision to leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. The Croatian took to his Instagram account, sharing a heartfelt message for his club's fans.

Overall, he's made 590 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging 43 goals and 95 assists. Modric managed to win four La Liga titles and six UEFA Champions League trophies in the process.

A part of his post on Instagram read:

"Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan."

Ronaldo, who spent six years with Modric in the Spanish capital, commented on this post. He said:

“Thanks for everything, Luka! It's been an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. Wishing you success in whatever comes next.”

Overall, Ronaldo and Modric made 222 appearances with each other across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 16 joint goal contributions. Modric has continued to play a vital role for Los Blancos, making 55 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing nine assists.

Unfortunately, the 39-year-old did not manage to win either La Liga or the Champions League in his last season at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo told that Real Madrid return is now 'impossible'

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Al-Nassr may be coming to an end, with his current contract expiring in the summer. The Portuguese sensation has been linked with a surprise move back to Real Madrid and Sporting.

However, Fernando Morientes believes that Ronaldo heading back to Santiago Bernabeu is highly unlikely. Speaking about the 40-year-old striker's future, Morientes told CasinoHawks (via GOAL):

“I don't know if he has any special motivation to wear a shirt; for example, Sporting Lisbon's was where he started. Obviously, Real Madrid's is almost impossible now.

“I like to see him where I see him, and I'd like him to retire wherever he wants to. I really like those players who start out with one team and end up retiring there. I don't know if Cristiano would have that motivation to do so at Sporting.”

While with Los Blancos, Ronaldo made 438 appearances across competitions, bagging 459 goals and 131 assists. He won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in Madrid.

