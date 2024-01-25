"Thanks and goodbye Xavi", "Laughed at Madrid just to be knocked out" - Fans react as Athletic Club defeat Barcelona in Copa Del Rey Q/F

Athletic Bilbao stunned Barcelona 4-2 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and fans have reacted in various ways to their heart-breaking exit.

The San Mames clash ended all square at 2-2 in normal time, but Los Leones managed to strike twice more in the extra time to send La Blaugrana crashing out.

It took less than a minute for the hosts to break the deadlock as Gorka Guruzeta lashed home from close range after Barcelona failed to clear their lines.

Xavi's side produced a strong response midway through the half, with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scoring within minutes of each other to put the Spanish champions 2-1 up.

However, just four minutes into the restart, Oihan Sancet leveled the proceedings for Ernesto Valverde's team. With no further goals in the game, extra-time beckoned, and the Williams brothers, Inaki and Neco, netted in the stoppage time of each half to make it 4-2.

Having only recently lost in the Spanish Supercup final, the Catalans were ousted from another cup, as fears of a titleless campaign are now becoming real.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to give their reactions. One user hinted at Xavi's departure from the club as he wished him thanks and goodbye. Another one mentioned how the fans laughed at Real Madrid's exit in the last round, only to see their own side get decimated in the next.

Here are some of the best reactions to Barcelona's exit from the Copa del Rey:

Barcelona staring at a trophyless campaign

Having struggled in their defense of the La Liga title, followed by a loss in the Spanish Supercup finals, the Copa del Rey was perhaps Barcelona's best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Sure, they are still active in the Champions League, and might well defeat Napoli in the last-16, but the Catalans are outsiders in the competition once again this season.

However, following their domestic cup exit last night, Xavi's side are now staring at the possibility of a trophyless campaign. An eight-point gap in the league isn't much, but they will need both Girona and Real Madrid to implode, while winning consistently themselves. The first one, at least, seems improbable right now.

Also, a trophyless campaign could mark the end of Xavi's tenure as the club manager. While Barcelona are far more tolerant in that regard compared to their arch-rivals Real Madrid, it does feel like an opportunity missed, and the former midfield maestro could hence face the axe.