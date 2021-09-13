"Thanks to me, this club has a future" - Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has claimed his presence at Camp Nou gives Blaugrana hope of a bright future, while discussing his continuity with the club during an interview with NOS.

The Dutchman remarked:

"One minute it’s nothing, the next it could be anything. I know it also depends on the outcome. I am open to staying. I’m just having fun. Thanks to me, this club has a future."

Ronald Koeman: “Thanks to me, this club has a future”



“Sportingly, this club will always be good. The question is can you get back to the level where you will really win Champions Leagues and be the best in Spain for years in a row. That is not the case at the moment. Let’s hope it will come again. It may well take two years before you can really compete financially with clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea,” he added.

Ronald Koeman also admitted his relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta isn't ideal following speculation the Blaugrana chief tried to replace him earlier this summer.

The tactician opened up:

“Last week there was also something in the media, which I think is not possible. That again suggests that the trainer does not have full power. He said a little too much. That is best done indoors. I like it when a president is committed and also asks questions. But that shouldn’t be in the press, that was the problem."

"When you, as a club, let things blow a bit and are not clear about the future of a trainer, then you get speculation. And if you’re the one who’s the trainer, that’s no fun," said the Barcelona manager.

Barcelona are off to a bright start in La Liga this season

How has Ronald Koeman fared at Barcelona?

Ronald Koeman was appointed Barcelona manager ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Inheritting a crumbling side, the Dutchman managed to lead Blaugrana to claim the Copa del Rey trophy in his first season. However, failure in the Champions League and a late capitulation in La Liga meant that he lost some of the credits.

This season though, Ronald Koeman's men have started on the front foot. They've recorded two victories and one draw from their three league fixtures so far. Up next, they will face a strong test against Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

