"Thanks for the memories", "Pack their bags and leave" - Real Madrid fans want duo sold despite win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans online have called out David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez for their performance in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Real Sociedad on Tuesday (April 1). The duo were weak in defense and failed to impress the supporters, as the game ended in a 4-4 draw and Madrid won 5-4 on aggregate.

Real Sociedad were the first to open the scoring through Ander Barrenetxea in the 16th minute following a pass from Pablo Marin. Endrick (30’) equalized for Los Blancos, having chipped the ball past goalkeeper Alex Remiro. Vinicius Junior provided the assist for the goal.

However, Real Madrid conceded again as David Alaba accidentally put the ball past Andriy Lunin, giving Sociedad the lead in the 72nd minute. Mikel Oyarzabal (80’) extended Sociedad's lead following a beautiful lay off from Takefusa Kubo.

With less than 10 minutes left, Jude Bellingham (82’) reduced Real Madrid's deficit as he placed his close-range strike into the net. Vinicius provided the assist for Bellingham, and that was his second assist of the night.

Aurelien Tchouameni (86') made the scoreline even for Madrid, having guided his header into the net following a cross from Rodrygo. However, Oyarzabal scored from Sergio Gomez's free kick to make the scoreline 4-3 in added time (90+3’).

The Spaniard's late goal sent the game into extra time based on Madrid's one-goal lead in the first leg. In extra time, Antonio Rudiger (115’) won the game for Madrid as he directed his header into the net following a corner kick from Arda Guler. Thus, the game ended 4-4 and 5-4 on aggregate in favor of Los Blancos.

In his stint, Alaba maintained a passing accuracy of 93% (70/75). He only registered one clearance, one interception, and lost possession of the ball five times. Meanwhile, Vazquez registered a passing precision of 95% (42/44). The Spaniard made three clearances, registered four tackles, and won five out of five contested ground duels (via Sofascore).

Thus, while Vazquez's performance was better than that of Alaba, fans took to X to criticize the duo. One fan tweeted:

"Alaba and Lucas, thanks for the memories."

"This should be the final season for David Alaba and Lucas!," another added.

"Lucas and Alaba, your days are numbered. Mmoa mienu," a fan opined.

"Lucas, Alaba, and Lunin are not good enough to play for Madrid any longer," another fan opined.

"Ngl but Lucas and alaba had been terrible whenever they have played, if we don’t sell them, we are done😭," another chimed in.

"Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba should both pack their bags and leave in the summer," wrote another.

How did Real Madrid's left-winger Vinicius Junior perform against Real Sociedad?

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Despite not scoring during the game, Vinicius played a crucial role by delivering two assists to ensure Madrid's victory. In his stint, the Brazilian maintained an 80% (37/46) passing accuracy.

He delivered three key passes, created two big chances, registered three shots on target, and earned a rating of 8.0/10 (via Sofascore). Meanwhile, Vinicius remains a key player for Carlo Ancelotti despite his contract situation. It remains to be seen if he will help Real Madrid win trophies this season.

