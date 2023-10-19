"Thanks to the people that were patient with me" - Reece James makes social media post ahead of Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea defender Reece James recently thanked all the people who supported him during the time of his injury.

James suffered a hamstring injury in the Blues' opening Premier League game of the 2023-24 season against Liverpool in August. He has been out of action since then. However, he was expected to make his highly anticipated return for their upcoming clash against Arsenal on October 21.

According to a recent report by English journalist Nathan Gissing, James' return to the playing squad of the Stamford Bridge outfit is under huge doubt. As stated in the report, the Englishman suffered a knock while training almost 10 days ago.

Reece James' Instagram story

As a result, he was training alone at Cobham ahead of Chelsea's match against Arsenal on Saturday. Amid all the concerns about his potential return, the Englishman took to Instagram and thanked everyone who has supported him in this difficult time. He wrote:

"Thanks to the people that were patient with me."

Not only the story, but Reece James also posted a picture on the social media account where he can be smiling while training with the team. He captioned the picture:

"Against all odds."

The Englishman limited the comments on the post. However, his sister Lauren James and Chelsea teammates such as Thiago Silva, Marcus Bettinelli, and Ian Maatsen still managed to comment on the post.

Liverpool joins Chelsea in the race to sign Victor Osimhen - Reports

According to The Sun, Liverpool has joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window. The report also stated that Jurgen Klopp has sent a scout to monitor the Nigerian forward during international duty.

Osimhen played 60 minutes against Saudi Arabia on Friday, October 13 before he was forced off due to a hamstring injury. The Napoli forward later missed Nigeria's next match against Mozambique on Monday.

The 23-year-old joined Napoli in 2020 from LOSC Lille for a club-record fee of €70 million. He has made 111 appearances for the Italian Champions, recording 65 goals and 15 assists for the side. He helped them win the Serie A last season.

Osimhen has scored six goals and has provided an assist in 10 games across competitions this season.