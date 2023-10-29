"That is absolutely embarrassing" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United star for his reckless challenge in game against Man City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was unhappy with Antony after his tackle on Manchester City's Jeremy Doku deep into second-half stoppage time on Sunday (October 29).

The Red Devils were outplayed at Old Trafford as the Cityzens secured a 3-0 win in enemy territory. A brace from Erling Haaland and an 80th-minute goal from Phil Foden settled matters before the game went into stoppage time.

In the second minute of added time, Doku had the ball on the flanks for Manchester City. The Belgian winger evaded Antony's first tackle with his quick feet but the Brazilian immediately lashed out with a reckless kick.

There was contact but Doku did not go down and wasn't injured. It was enough, however, for the former Rennes winger to stop in his tracks and confront Antony after the referee blew his whistle for a free-kick.

Commenting on the incident, Neville said (h/t @utdplug on X):

"That is absolutely embarrassing."

The tackle was likely made out of frustration on a night United kept just 39% of the ball and took three shots on target as compared to City's 10. Antony was left out of the starting XI and came in the 86th minute when his team was already out of the game.

The 23-year-old has had a forgettable season so far, with no goals or assists to show for in nine appearances across competitions.

Manchester United fall further away from the top-four pack after defeat to Man City

Manchester United came into Gameweek 10 just five points away from the top four. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool all won their games this weekend.

This means Manchester United are now eight points away from the fourth-placed team, i.e. Liverpool. They sit eighth in the league with just 15 points so far.

The Red Devils have already lost five times in the league, which is the most number of losses they have recorded in Premier League history after 10 games (h/t BBC).

They will now face Newcastle United at home on November 1 in the EFL Cup last-16 before taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the league three days later. Fulham are guaranteed to overtake the Red Devils if they win by a two-goal margin.