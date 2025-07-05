"That can't be a bad thing" - Chelsea hero makes interesting claim about club's recent transfers

Gary Cahill has backed Chelsea's policy of signing players every window. He believes that the excitement of playing with new players is always good, and it brings out the best in players.

Speaking to BetMGM (via GOAL), Cahill said that the signing of Liam Delap will ease the pressure on Cole Palmer. He added that the club have done well to build a core and maintain it and said:

"It’s hard to know if Chelsea will spend more money because I do think the squad looks good. I’ve always said they needed a proper 20-goal-a-season striker and I think Liam Delap fits the bill perfectly. He looks great business to me and I think he’ll do really well at Chelsea. A striker that scores 20-plus goals a season is worth, I can’t tell you how many league positions… and that’s why they are so hard to come by."

“They’ve managed to keep the core of the squad that did so well last season is still there and they’ve just sprinkled it with players in positions they needed cover in, like a centre forward. I know there’s been a lot of players coming and going through the door recently but I don’t think that should be seen as a negative for the players that are already there. When I was playing, new team-mates excited me because, nine times out of 10, that player is someone the club feels is going to make the team better and that can’t be a bad thing."

The Blues have signed 33 players since the takeover in 2022. Out of those transfers, Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, Geovany Quenda, Denner and Jamie Gittens are yet to be added to the squad, while Omari Kellyman has been injured since joining.

Gary Cahill backs Chelsea's defensive policy

Gary Cahill believes Chelsea's policy of having five defenders for two positions is the ideal way to go for Premier League clubs. He claimed that the competition is tough and having more competition will help the club in the long run, and told BetMGM (via GOAL):

“There’s competition for places throughout the Premier League but, the higher up the division you go, the more competitive it gets. When I was at Chelsea we had five world-class international centre-backs all competing for two spots in the team. If it’s done in the right way, it can almost fizz the team up and give everyone a bit of a buzz. The transfer business so far this summer should do that.”

The Blues have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal after beating Palmeiras on Friday night. They will be facing former player Thiago Silva's Fluminense for a spot in the final.

