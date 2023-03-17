"That bald headed Ten Hag cursed us", "Title charge comes to an end" - Arsenal fans react as 2 starters substituted in UEL match against Sporting CP

Arsenal fans on Twitter blamed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as both Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were substituted due to injuries during the Gunners' clash against Sporting CP.

Mikel Arteta's team are currently leading the Europa League game 1-0 after Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the 19th minute. The Gunners are ahead on aggregate by 3-2 as the first leg of the Round of 16 tie in Portugal ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Ten Hag recently claimed that the Gunners have been lucky with injuries as Arteta has had most of his squad available for the majority of the season. The Dutchman told the media ahead of Manchester United's Europa League second leg clash against Real Betis (via GOAL):

"When you see all season we have had some setbacks, every time we've dealt with it, It's about the players who are available and every time there's a team on the pitch who deals with it. In just one game we had the squad available totally and I was able to pick my team, from a tactical approach, perfectly - that was against Manchester City at home this season."

"Every other time it's been one player suspended, injured, or unavailable through illness. We have to deal with it well but Arsenal, all the time their squad is totally available."

After Tomiyasu and Saliba were both injured in the first half of Arsenal's match against Sporting, fans on Twitter blamed Ten Hag for cursing their luck.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Bro what are these injuries. That bald headed ten hag cursed us."

Another fan claimed that the Gunners' Premier League title charge is over after injuries to the two defenders. They wrote:

"Arsenal title charge comes to an end."

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans after William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu were subbed off due to injuries:

JacksonAFC 🇺🇸 @2442_jackson All these injuries man, ten hag the bald fraud cursed us. 🤦‍♂️ All these injuries man, ten hag the bald fraud cursed us. 🤦‍♂️

Ramses @jramsesp Bro what are these injuries

That bald headed ten hag cursed us Bro what are these injuries That bald headed ten hag cursed us

🧊❄️ @vaarcaaa @TheEuropeanLad Arsenal title charge comes to an end @TheEuropeanLad Arsenal title charge comes to an end

What's next for Arsenal in the Premier League?

While Arsenal's Europa League clash against Sporting CP is far from over, let's take a look at the Gunners' upcoming fixtures in the Premier League.

The north London club will return to action on March 19 as they host Crystal Palace in a London derby. Palace are known for their dogged defense and will be tough to break down. The match will be the north Londoners' final game before the international break.

Arteta's team will return to action on April 1 following the break as they take on Leeds United at the Emirates. They are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table, with 66 points after 27 games.

Poll : 0 votes