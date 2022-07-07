"That would be, for him, the best" - Jose Fonte suggests Real Madrid as best option for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lille defender Jose Fonte believes Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will desire a return to Real Madrid as he looks to leave the Red Devils this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants to leave following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The Portuguese star has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli but Fonte has suggested the veteran striker's preference would be a return to Madrid.

Fonte, who has played alongside Ronaldo for the Portuguese national side, told talkSPORT:

“What I do know is that the man loves the Champions League. He believes it is the best competition in the world and knows how he has to perform to win Ballons d’Or."

Fonte continued by alluding to Ronaldo's lust for trophies:

“He is a serial winner, as everyone knows. He might be looking at the squad and thinking, ‘Am I going to be able to win some trophies this year? Maybe he doesn’t believe it. I don’t know. Only he can say. He needs to be winning trophies and competing for trophies for the Ballon d’Or."

The former Southampton defender then suggested a Real Madrid reunion for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner:

“Would he go back to Madrid? That would be, for him, the best. If they want him back or not, that’s a different question.”

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 🏽 Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores craques com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Vai com tudo nessa nova aventura, Marcelo! Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores craques com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Vai com tudo nessa nova aventura, Marcelo! 🙌🏽🙏🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/Rjgb5R3DAd

Ronaldo had huge success at the Santiago Bernabeu, after leaving Manchester United for Los Blancos back in 2009 in a then-world record £80 million move.

The 37-year-old won four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles as well as two Spanish Cups. He is Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer, having scored an astounding 450 goals during his time with the La Liga giants.

Would Real Madrid want Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo became a Real Madrid hero

Given his age and astronomical wages, a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid seems somewhat unlikely.

It's not that Los Blancos can't afford their legendary former forward, but their focus is on investing in the future on the back of a hugely impressive 2021/22 season. Carlo Ancelotti's side won the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Moreover, Ancelotti already possesses a formidable frontline of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

B/R Football @brfootball



In his nine years he scored 450 goals and won 16 trophies with the club 13 years ago today, Real Madrid unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo in front of 80,000 fans at the Bernabeu.In his nine years he scored 450 goals and won 16 trophies with the club 13 years ago today, Real Madrid unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo in front of 80,000 fans at the Bernabeu.In his nine years he scored 450 goals and won 16 trophies with the club 🏆 https://t.co/El56pK3X2M

Madrid missed out on signing their No.1 target Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer with the French superstar signing a three-year extension at PSG.

That may entice Madrid to target Ronaldo as an alternative to Mbappe. But the Portuguese star doesn't have much time left in the game, and this could be his last big move

The 37-year-old has a year left to run on his current deal with Manchester United.

