"That is a big loss" - Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer admits Eredivisie giants are feeling absence of Manchester United star

Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer has admitted that the Eredivisie giants are feeling the absence of Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez this season.

The Argentina international left Amsterdam to join the Manchester-based giants this summer for a fee of £56.7 million. Since then, he has adapted well to manager Erik ten Hag's tactics and is an irreplaceable part of the team's starting XI.

Martinez has made 19 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this campaign. However, his absence is felt at his old club.

Ajax are trailing PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie table after 13 gameweeks and were relegated from their UEFA Champions League group stage. They amassed just six points and will now play in the UEFA Europa League this season.

He's had no trouble adapting No player has made more successful tackles inside their own box this season than Lisandro Martinez (9)He's had no trouble adapting No player has made more successful tackles inside their own box this season than Lisandro Martinez (9) 💪He's had no trouble adapting 👀 https://t.co/tVoRo7kALD

Pasveer, who shared the pitch 26 times as Martinez's teammate, told ESPN Netherlands (h/t InsideFutbol):

“Martinez was used to our style of play and he knew how to stand up to an opponent’s attack. He knew exactly when we had to cover and really put things on edge. That is a big loss."

Calvin Bassey arrived at the Johan Cruijff ArenA from Rangers as Martinez's replacement. However, the Nigeria international has found it hard to get used to Ajax's tactics.

Pasveer continued:

"Calvin Bassey really has yet to learn that and there is work to be done for everyone at our shop."

Martinez is expected to start at the heart of Argentina's defense in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His ball-playing abilities, coupled with his aggression in defense make him an asset to manager Lionel Scaloni.

Manchester United gear up for Aston Villa clash in EFL Cup

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur were three of the biggest names eliminated from the EFL Cup on Wednesday (9 November).

Hence, Manchester United know that they have a good chance of winning the League Cup with half of the 'big six' already out of the competition. However, they have an upbeat Aston Villa to take care of.

The Villans, now managed by Unai Emery, handed out a footballing lesson to United on 6 November when they won 3-1 at Villa Park. The Red Devils have a shot at revenge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were dumped out of the competition in the third round last season by West Ham United in a game that ended 1-0. They last won the trophy in 2017 with Jose Mourinho as manager.

