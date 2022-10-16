“That does bring different pressure when you come to places” – Steven Gerrard warns Graham Potter about Chelsea job ahead of Aston Villa game

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has warned Chelsea manager Graham Potter about the rise in expectations he will now face.

Potter has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge, winning his previous four games. He was appointed Chelsea boss after an impressive spell in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, where he implemented an attractive style of play.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Graham Potter 🗣



"Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a ‘glow up’. I have no idea what that is. I have had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair. So probably that has made a difference, I don't know. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to." Graham Potter 🗣"Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a ‘glow up’. I have no idea what that is. I have had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair. So probably that has made a difference, I don't know. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to." https://t.co/6U7V0flcw6

Gerrard claimed that Potter's appointment as the Blues boss was a 'big moment' for British managers. However, the Villa boss said that the levels of expectation are much bigger than Potter might be used to. Ahead of the London club's visit to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday (16 October), Gerrard told Sky Sports (as per football.london):

"It's a big moment for English and British managers for Graham to get that opportunity. He's had to go through periods of trauma, learning periods where it's been tough, but he fronted it, he's come through that, he was given the time to do that.

"He's proven there are good coaches out there, and that's what I want to prove here. I want to prove that I can move this team up the league. I want to prove we can compete in the top half of the league and that's the challenge that faces us right now."

Gerrard continued:

"Credit to Graham, we wish him well outside of the Villa fixtures and we'll see how he does. That does bring different pressure when you come to places. With Brighton, with all due respect, it's different when you come to Chelsea.

"Because they want to be competing at the top of the league. Competing in the Champions League, and they should be coming to Villa Park and wiping the floor with us if we're talking about spending and the backing. The pressure is just as much on them as it is for us. It's game on, we're looking forward to it."

GOAL @goal Graham Potter has got Chelsea playing Graham Potter has got Chelsea playing 🔥 https://t.co/4DUCv5Nw1d

Graham Potter questions why Chelsea have so many injuries

Chelsea are currently without N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana, which has led to Potter wondering how his team will handle their injury crisis.

Potter told a press conference (as per 90min):

"I don't think you should blame everything on luck, that's for sure. I think, we can have a look and see what we can do better. Obviously, I've been here a few weeks, so I haven't got the answers completely. But clearly, we want to always try to improve and that's an area that we can probably improve."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Top of their Champions League group

4 straight wins

Unbeaten



Graham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager Top of their Champions League group4 straight winsUnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager ✅ Top of their Champions League group✅ 4 straight wins✅ UnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager 🔵 https://t.co/OxuML95cXT

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes