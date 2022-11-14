"That would change the whole structure of Liverpool" - Ex-Premier League star urges Jurgen Klopp to sign 3 players if he wants to 'win everything'

Former Aston Villa striker Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Son Heung-Min, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The former Scotland international striker has insisted that the Reds can win every trophy if they can bring the trio to Anfield.

McAvennie has claimed that Klopp's side is in dire need for quality players.He told Football Insider:

“I think he [Klopp] needs players. He needs quality players. If Liverpool could get Son, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham they will win everything. That is three huge players that would change the whole structure of Liverpool."

"I think Liverpool should have broken the bank and got that deal done earlier. How long have you and I been speaking about looking at Liverpool's midfield?" Ally McCoist on Liverpool signing Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham:

McAvennie has also claimed that the Merseysiders could challenge teams like Manchester City if they can add the three players to their side. He said:

“I think that is all they need, they do not need to go anywhere else. The young boys they have got coming through are there to back up these players. If they can buy three players of that calibre, that is what they need to keep up with the Man Cities of this world."

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool are eyeing a move for West Ham United midfielder Rice next year.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported back in August that the Reds are leading the chase for Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Bellingham.

They have also been credited with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur winger Son, as per reports from Express Sport.

The Reds have endured a poor Premier League campaign so far by their usual standards. Jurgen Klopp's side are sixth in the table heading into the World Cup break and trail league leaders Arsenal by 15 points.

Borussia Dortmund could ask Liverpool their midfield prodigy in exchange of Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in including Liverpool prodigy Tyler Morton in a potential deal for Jude Bellingham.

Morton is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers and has been impressive for the Riversiders.

Tyler Morton probably the best CM in the championship right now, looking very good on the ball.

The Reds youth graduate has been a key player for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, having contributed with two assists in 22 matches across all competitions.

Morton is highly regarded by Klopp and his coaching staff and has already made nine appearances for the Reds.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has been on fire for Dortmund this campaign, having scored nine goals and produced three assists in 22 games across all competitions.

