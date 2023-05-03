"That is the competition we are now fighting for" - Erik ten Hag highlights Manchester United's targets for rest of season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that his side are fully focused on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United finished sixth last campaign, failing to qualify for the Champions League. They have fared considerably better under Ten Hag, sitting in fourth place with 63 points, seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with five games to spare.

With six games left, Ten Hag has urged his team to put their best foot forward and seal Champions League qualification. When asked about his side’s top-four chances and goals for the season, Ten Hag said at a press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

“I never speak about 'if' scenarios, not negative, not positive, focus on the game tomorrow (May 4, against Brighton & Hove Albion), don't dream, stay in the same focus as others. You have to improve every game. Good is not good enough, we have to do better.

“We want to win every game; we want to win every comp. I can't choose. But it's clear we want to be in the Champions League; that is the competition we are now fighting for, and that is the only thing in this moment to focus on. The FA Cup final is after the season.”

Manchester United take on local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3. The Red Devils last won the FA Cup in 2016, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s home form could be concern for Manchester United

Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August.

Pascal Gross struck twice to hand Erik ten Hag a disastrous Premier League managerial debut. Of course, the Red Devils have bounced back impressively since then, going on to establish themselves as top-four contenders.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, find themselves in eighth place and have been inconsistent. Their recent home record, though, is quite impressive. They're unbeaten in their last four league games, winning thrice. In their last Premier League outing, they bagged a massive 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United, meanwhile, snapped their three-game winless run across competitions with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on April 30. They will need to bring their ‘A Game’ to get maximum points from their trip to Brighton on Thursday.

