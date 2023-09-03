"That is my concern" - Former Chelsea star questions transfer decisions after spending spree crosses £1 billion

William Gallas has said that Chelsea do not have a squad capable of winning the Premier League despite spending £1 billion. He says that the Blues have too many youngsters and need to add experienced stars to get over the line.

Chelsea have revamped their squad and have signed 22 players in the last year. They have also sold quite a few, including the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, to balance out the squad.

Gallas told Gambling Zone that it feels like Chelsea do not know what they're doing in the transfer market. He added that they cannot win anything with youngsters and are only thinking about the future:

"It feels like Chełsea don't really know what they are doing. They have bought a lot of young players, give them 7-8 year contracts, and it looks like they are thinking about the future, instead of thinking about trying to win the Premier League this season. That is my concern.

"You can't win the Premier League with only young players who don't have experience. You need a mix. Only 4 players have that experience to help win the Premier League: Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Ben Chilwell. ll the rest are young. It will be a difficult season."

The Blues have won just once in four Premier League games this season and lost twice.

William Gallas wanted Chelsea to sign another striker rather than Nicolas Jackson

William Gallas added that Chelsea needed another striker who can score 20-25 goals a season. He does not believe Nicolas Jackson can do it for the Blues, and it should have been once of their main focus areas this summer.

Gallas told Gambling Zone:

"Chełsea need a striker, one striker and maybe one experienced midfielder. They need a striker, although it looks like Jackson is really good, he is still young and has to learn. I don't know if he is going to score enough goals for Chełsea to help them win the Premier League one day.

"To win the Premier League, your striker needs to reach around 20-25 goals, and I don't think Jackson will do it, even though I think he is a really good young player who you can see his qualities."

Jackson has scored just once this season while their other addition in attack, Christopher Nkunku, is out injured for the first half of the season. Daily Telegraph have reported that the Frenchman will be back in January.