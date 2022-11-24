"That would be a very controversial move" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink names player Chelsea must sign instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged his former club to prioritize a move for Harry Kane over Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, will offer his client to the Blues, with Todd Boehly being a huge admirer of the Portuguese superstar.

However, the journalist has insisted that the move would be complicated because Graham Potter is not entirely convinced by the idea.

However, former Chelsea and Netherlands attacker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged the Blues to make a move for Harry Kane rather than making an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told Grosvenor Casinos, as quoted by football.london:

"I would have done Ronaldo for Chelsea in the summer, for one year, but obviously now I think the priorities are bigger in the summer. would try to persuade Kane to come."

He added:

"That would be a very controversial move, but surely he's going to want to win things. Surely he knows he's not going to win with Spurs. Surely, he's not enjoying the way he is playing at the moment and where he's playing."

Hasselbaink has claimed that Harry Kane might be looking to step up from Tottenham Hotspur in search of trophies. He continued:

"I know they're all doing the shift for the team, but the majority of the time, when they don't have the ball, he's 10 meters away from his own box. You know, so surely he's not going to want to be playing like that for the next 3-4 years."

He concluded:

"You know, surely he would want to be with the club that is going to go for it and is going to try to win trophies or are going to be closer to winning the trophies, so for me, they should go for him."

Chelsea unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo despite his availability on free transfer

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, Chelsea currently have no plans to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming transfer window. The reliable journalist posted on Twitter:

"As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has become the subject of discussion following his departure from Manchester United on November 22.

The Red Devils have terminated his contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he slammed the club as well as manager Erik ten Hag.

