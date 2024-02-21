"That could've been good" – Jesse Marsch claims Manchester City star should have joined Arsenal

Ex-RB Leipzig and Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has claimed that Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland should have moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

Haaland, who joined the Cityzens for an initial £51 million from Borussia Dortmund ahead of last campaign, has proved to be a transformational signing for his club so far. He helped City win the treble, including their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

During a recent chat on the Kickin' It podcast, Marsch stated that he was unhappy about the 23-year-old securing a permanent move to Manchester City. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"I wasn't excited for him to go for Manchester City."

The host of the podcast asked:

"You felt like he should've gone to Manchester United?"

The co-host suggested:

"Arsenal."

Backing the idea of Haaland moving to Arsenal, Marsch responded:

"That could've been good. Erling is best in transition, no question. He is unhuman the way he runs, sprints and attacks, he can be dynamic. My biggest thing with playing for Manchester City is that he doesn't access that. He stands in the box, it's not as simple as just standing in the box, but he can move in the box and be on the end of plays."

Marsch, who coached Haaland at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, added:

"He knows how to find the game and he's done an amazing job, but I don't know if you remember against Brighton where he just shouldered [Lewis] Dunk, and scored, that's where Erling is on another level."

Haaland, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote, has netted a whopping 74 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions for City. He has also registered 15 assists for Pep Guardiola's outfit so far.

Pundit names Manchester City as a club to avoid in the Champions League for Arsenal

Speaking on TNT Sports, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand suggested that Arsenal are one of three clubs who could win the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think they can go a long way in this tournament. As long as they stay away from Manchester City and Real Madrid until maybe the semis or finals, I think they can get that far. They've got nothing to fear outside those two."

Arsenal, who are third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 55 points from 25 games, have been in stellar form this season. They have won 23 of their 35 overall outings, losing seven times across competitions.

The Gunners, who topped their continental group with 13 points from six matches, will next visit Napoli for their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg contest on Wednesday (February 21).