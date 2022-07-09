"That'd probably be best" - Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to 'ship' 29-year-old out

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan has suggested that Tyrell Malacia's arrival could signal the end of Alex Telles at Manchester United.

The Red Devils announced the signing of Malacia from Eredivisie club Feyenoord this week. Erik ten Hag's side are said to have forked out a sum of £13 million to make the 22-year-old their first signing of the summer.

Manchester United now have three senior left-backs in their squad, with Luke Shaw and Telles also in the mix. Malacia's arrival has led many to suggest that one of the other two could be moved on this summer.

Whelan has tipped the Netherlands international to establish himself as a starter under Ten Hag next season. He is also of the view that Telles should be the one to get the ax at Old Trafford.

The former Leeds United star claimed that the 29-year-old 'hasn't done it' since joining Manchester United. He went on to insist that a loan with a view to a permanent move would be the best option for both the player and the club. He told Football Insider:

“Alex Telles hasn’t done it since coming in, has he? I’m fully expecting Malacia to start the season – that’s what Ten Hag has brought him in for. That’s what happens when you go out and get new players in – they come straight into the side."

“I’m sure not many people will be grumbling if he does because last season there were so many poor performances in these areas and that’s why there is this lack of trust in the existing players."

“In terms of where that leaves Telles – if they can ship him out on loan with a view to a permanent move, that’d probably be best for player and club.”

Telles has been named in Manchester United's 31-man squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. It thus remains to be seen if a move away from Old Trafford is on the cards for him this summer.

How has Telles fared for Manchester United?

The Red Devils signed Telles from FC Porto for an initial sum of £13.6 million in 2020. The left-back moved to Old Trafford following a four-year stint with the Primeira Liga giants.

Telles has so far made 50 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League giants. He scored one goal and provided eight assists in those matches.

The Brazilian has two years remaining on his contract with Manchester United. However, it is unclear what the future holds for him following Malacia's arrival.

