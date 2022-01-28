'That'd be a top signing'-Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign incredible Premier League midfielder

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs in recent years thanks to his impressive performances for the Foxes.

Youri Tielemans joined Leicester on a six-month loan from AS Monaco in January 2019. The 24-year-old immediately became a crucial member of the club's starting line-up. His consistent performances for Leicester City resulted in the club signing him permanently from AS Monaco in a deal worth £32 million in the summer of 2019.

Tielemans has gone on to score 35 goals and provide 31 assists in 185 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side in all competitions. He has arguably developed into one of the best central midfielders during his time with the club. Arsenal are believed to be in the market for a top-quality midfielder and have therefore been urged to sign Tielemans by Kevin Campbell.

"Now that'd be a top signing. I like the player a lot. Man Arsenal fans would love to see him but that's not the sort of signing that is going to get done in January. That is a summer job. Leicester won't sell now," Kevin Campbell told Football Insider.

He added:

"Tielemans is having a good think about his future at the moment because his contract is running down. Arsenal might be the perfect move for him. I think we can match his ambition and if it comes off, great."

Youri Tielemans has been one of Leicester City's standout players in what has been an otherwise disappointing 2021-22 campaign thus far for the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table. Tielemans has scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Tielemans helped Leicester City win the FA Cup last season, scoring a stunning game-winning goal to guide the Foxes to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly desperate to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park. Tielemans' vision, creativity, energy and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

Arsenal likely to face stiff competitions for the signature of Youri Tielemans

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Youri Tielemans' performances for Leicester City over the years have attracted the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs.

The midfielder's current contract with the Foxes is set to expire in the summer of 2023, which could force the club to sell him in the coming summer. They might otherwise run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer. Tielemans is widely expected to seek a move to one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta's side to sign Youri Tielemans. The club could face stiff competition for the signature of the Belgian from Chelsea.

According to 90min, the Blues are monitoring Youri Tielemans' performances and situation at the King Power Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side signed Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal to add depth and quality to their midfield. The Spaniard has, however, struggled to come to terms with the speed and physicality of English football.

Leicester City @LCFC Youri Tielemans vs. Chelsea.



The Emirates FA Cup Final, 2021.



Unforgettable. Youri Tielemans vs. Chelsea.The Emirates FA Cup Final, 2021.Unforgettable. https://t.co/NA4XlbHmTs

Chelsea are therefore unlikely to exercise their option to sign Niguez permanently from Atletico Madrid for €40 million next summer. The Blues could instead look to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

