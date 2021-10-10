“That day, I was very screwed up” – Sergi Roberto opens about “unpleasant” experience with Barcelona fans during Bayern Munich defeat

Sergi Roberto has been speaking to the media about life at Barcelona and has admitted he was 'very screwed up' after being whistled by his own fans earlier this season during the team's defeat to Bayern Munich. Roberto said that he was left in a very bad state after the match.

According to reports, Roberto was in tears in the locker room after the game. Gerard Pique later revealed that the manner in which the supporters had jeered his teammate during the Champions League loss had hurt him.

In a recent interview with Diario Sport, Roberto stated that he was startled by the way supporters received him. However, he added that he would use it as motivation to work harder and develop. He said:

“I started the season with two goals and one assist. This is why I was a bit surprised by the whistles. You have to respect everyone’s opinion and use it as extra motivation, extra motivation to work more, compete better and face it in this way. I’m like this. If I am known for something, it is because I will not stop fighting and I will always work to the fullest. I have done it from day one and will continue to do so.”

He added:

“I’m not going to fool you, that day I was very screwed up. Both the day of the game and the following days. It has never happened to me and it’s unpleasant. I have been a player who has spent my whole life at the club and things like that, nobody likes them. If it didn’t affect me, it would be a problem. It would mean that I don’t care and I do care.”

After rumors that contract extension talks with Barcelona had stalled, the midfielder also commented on his future at the club. President Joan Laporta told RAC1 on Friday that Barcelona is still working on a new contract and Roberto is optimistic that it will be finalized soon.

Speaking about the contract situation, Roberto said:

“Yes. The president has already spoken. This summer has been very busy, there have been many things and there are still many things around the team and everything, as the president has said. I am confident that it will close soon.”

The Barcelona player is presently training with Spain's national team in preparation for the Nations League final against France on Sunday. In the team's triumph over Italy, the 29-year-old came on as a late substitution for Barca teammate Gavi and he could receive additional playing time this weekend.

