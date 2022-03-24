"That decides which club has most to celebrate" - Rivaldo claims there is one deciding factor in outcome of 'intense' Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry this season

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes Liverpool and Manchester City's mentality will determine who among them will have more reason to celebrate at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed a 14-point lead over the Reds in the Premier League at one point in January. However, the Merseyside-based club have now reduced the gap with the table-toppers to just one point.

With just nine more matches remaining in the league, it remains to be seen who among Liverpool and Manchester City will claim the title this term. It is worth noting that the two clubs' rivalry extends beyond the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL IN THE FA CUP SEMIFINALS ⚔️ MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL IN THE FA CUP SEMIFINALS ⚔️ https://t.co/71l57RnxMa

The Reds and the Citizens are set to lock horns in the FA Cup semi-finals next month. Many believe they could also face each other in the UEFA Champions League final this campaign.

Rivaldo is thrilled to see how the rivalry between the two clubs has developed over the years. The former Barcelona forward has insisted that he cannot currently pick the Reds or the Citizens as favorites over the other. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"With Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race, an FA Cup semi-finals between the teams and a potential Champions League clash on the cards, the rivalry between the teams is intense. Everyone likes a good club rivalry, and I can only be happy about the way these two clubs have been fighting each other in the last few seasons."

"Looking at both teams' quality I can't point to one as favorite over the other since both teams have fantastic players and coaches that we all love to watch. For me its impossible to pick the one that will win more trophies by the end of the season. It would probably be the mental part of the game that decides which club has most to celebrate come mid-May."

It is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp's side have already won a cup this season. The Merseyside-based club beat Chelsea on penalties to win the EFL Cup last month.

Liverpool set to face Manchester City in the league next month

Pep Guardiola's side only boast a one-point lead over the Reds in the Premier League title race. While they looked to be in pole position to claim the title in January, they now have to beat competition from Jurgen Klopp's side to retain their crown.

Liverpool and Manchester City are scheduled to face each other in the league at the Etihad Stadium on April 10th. The match could even determine this season's Premier League winners. They will then lock horns in the FA Cup semi-finals the following weekend.

