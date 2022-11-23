Create

"That defense", "Master class incoming" - Mixed reaction from Germany fans as lineup is announced for Japan clash in FIFA World Cup

By Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Modified Nov 23, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Germany have named their starting XI to face Japan
Germany have announced their starting lineup to face Japan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener today (November 23) and fans are divided.

After the likes of Argentina and France, Germany will take to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. They are set to face Japan in their first group-stage match of the tournament at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Hansi Flick and Co. have arrived in Qatar with the hopes of reclaiming the World Cup title, which they last won in 2014. They will thus be determined to get their campaign off to a winning start today.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Germany have named their starting lineup for the match. Flick has opted to set up his team in what appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schotterbeck and David Raum will form the backline, with captain Manuel Neuer in goal. Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich will play in a double pivot in midfield.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz will lead the attack for Germany, with Thomas Muller playing behind him. Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala will play on the flanks.

Flick is confident that his preferred starting lineup will get the job done against Japan. However, feelings among fans appear to be mixed, with not all supporters on board with the manager's choices.

Here's how Die Mannschaft supporters reacted to the lineup on Twitter:

kai master class incoming twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…

One fan expressed his disappointment at seeing Schlotterbeck in the lineup. He wrote:

"I will laugh at this Schlotterbeck stinker from the bottom of my lungs."
I will laugh at this schlotterbeck stinker from the bottom of my lungs 👍 twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…
no jan thilo :( twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…
Sorry Schlotti, but penalty for Japan it is... twitter.com/DFB_Team/statu… https://t.co/XGNpFFs6Pb
Havertz starts. Gundo-Kimmich double pivot. Schlotterbeck the wall. Naah we owning them so hard. twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…
Im so ready for schlotti to cause a pen My pen man 😍 twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…

One excited fan wrote:

"WOW! I didn‘t expect Hansi [Flick] to use the backline I wanted. Raum, Rudiger, Schlotter, Sule [at] right-back. The rest is also perfectly fine. Holy W Hansi."
WOWWWW I didn‘t expect Hansi to use the backline I wanted. Raum, Rüdiger, Schlotter, Süle RB. The rest is also perfectly fine. Holy W Hansi twitter.com/dfb_team/statu…
Why raum and schlotterbeck and not goretzka???? twitter.com/DFB_Team/statu…

Flick's decision to start Schlotterbeck ahead of the likes of Thilo Kehrer has not gone down well among some fans. It now remains to be seen if the Borussia Dortmund man can prove his doubters wrong by helping Germany to a win today.

Who are playing for Japan in their FIFA World Cup clash against Germany?

Like Flick, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu has also announced his starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup match. Shuichi Gonda will start in goal, with Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatamo, Maya Yoshida and Hiroki Sakai playing in defense.

#SAMURAIBLUELINE-UP📝#権田修一(GK)#板倉滉#長友佑都#遠藤航#久保建英#伊東純也#鎌田大地#田中碧#酒井宏樹#吉田麻也(C)#前田大然🏆FIFA #ワールドカップ 第1節🆚ドイツ🇩🇪⌚️22:00KO📺#ABEMA / #NHK🔗jfa.jp/samuraiblue/wo…#サッカー日本代表#つな超え #新しい景色を2022 https://t.co/Li2hEoVRAr

Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada will operate in midfield for the Blue Samurai. Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito lead the line for them.

