"That defense", "Master class incoming" - Mixed reaction from Germany fans as lineup is announced for Japan clash in FIFA World Cup

Germany have announced their starting lineup to face Japan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener today (November 23) and fans are divided.

After the likes of Argentina and France, Germany will take to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. They are set to face Japan in their first group-stage match of the tournament at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Hansi Flick and Co. have arrived in Qatar with the hopes of reclaiming the World Cup title, which they last won in 2014. They will thus be determined to get their campaign off to a winning start today.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Germany have named their starting lineup for the match. Flick has opted to set up his team in what appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schotterbeck and David Raum will form the backline, with captain Manuel Neuer in goal. Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich will play in a double pivot in midfield.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz will lead the attack for Germany, with Thomas Muller playing behind him. Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala will play on the flanks.

Flick is confident that his preferred starting lineup will get the job done against Japan. However, feelings among fans appear to be mixed, with not all supporters on board with the manager's choices.

Here's how Die Mannschaft supporters reacted to the lineup on Twitter:

One fan expressed his disappointment at seeing Schlotterbeck in the lineup. He wrote:

"I will laugh at this Schlotterbeck stinker from the bottom of my lungs."

One excited fan wrote:

"WOW! I didn‘t expect Hansi [Flick] to use the backline I wanted. Raum, Rudiger, Schlotter, Sule [at] right-back. The rest is also perfectly fine. Holy W Hansi."

Flick's decision to start Schlotterbeck ahead of the likes of Thilo Kehrer has not gone down well among some fans. It now remains to be seen if the Borussia Dortmund man can prove his doubters wrong by helping Germany to a win today.

Who are playing for Japan in their FIFA World Cup clash against Germany?

Like Flick, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu has also announced his starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup match. Shuichi Gonda will start in goal, with Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatamo, Maya Yoshida and Hiroki Sakai playing in defense.

Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada will operate in midfield for the Blue Samurai. Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito lead the line for them.

