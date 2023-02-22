"That was a disgrace" - Jamie Carragher rips into Liverpool for 'shambolic' performance against Real Madrid in the UCL

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher ripped apart his former side's performance against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield.

Despite leading by a score of 2-0, the Reds succumbed to a 5-2 defeat. Carragher was left agitated by Jurgen Klopp's side's display.

The retired central defender said in the post-match show of CBS Sports Golazo:

"First of all I must say what a performance by Real Madrid, to come to Anfield and do this. I've never seen a team come to Anfield in Europe that I can remember, that I have seen destroy Liverpool like that. That was shambolic from Liverpool, embarrassing.."

He further added:

"We've made excuses for them all season, why they haven't done as well as they have done in previous seasons but..that was a disgrace, that second-half. To not even have a chance themselves, to not show any fight."

The Englishman continued:

"After the goals go in and to lose that second half 3-0, you are attacking the Kop, knockout game..as I said, absolutely shambolic from Liverpool. When I'm talking about being shambolic, Im talking about being defensively shambolic."

A cheeky finish from Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the Reds, while Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 after a horrendous error from Thibaut Courtois.

Vinicius Junior initiated Real Madrid's comeback with a well-taken goal. The Brazilian struck yet again after Alisson made a poor error.

Eder Militao's header from a Luka Modric free-kick was followed by a brace from Karim Benzema. The Frenchman struck twice in quick succession to take the match away from Klopp's side.

Steven Gerrard reacted to Liverpool's loss against Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard claimed that the defeat to Real Madrid was a reality check for his former side. The Anfield legend told BT Sport (via Express):

“I think it’s a reality check. Got off to the perfect start, exactly what you need on a European night - start fast, get yourself in front, build on it. They went 2-0 up, but from that moment Real Madrid came back into it, scored quite quick - fantastic goal."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (14')

Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid (21')

Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid (36')

Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (48')

Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid (56')

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (67')



REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (4')Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (14')Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid (21')Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid (36')Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (48')Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid (56')Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (67')REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (4')Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (14')Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid (21')Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid (36')Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (48')Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid (56')Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (67')REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL 😱 https://t.co/RpmXYwe8qU

Gerrard further added:

"There’s going to be a little bit of soul-searching, a little bit of looking in the mirror, sure, there always is when you concede that many goals. They weren’t good enough.”

The second leg between the two teams will go down on March 15 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

