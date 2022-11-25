"That is disrespectful" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva hits out at Serbia manager after Brazil's win in FIFA World Cup opener 

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has slammed Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic for his 'disrespectful' comments before Brazil's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game on November 24.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Stojkovic joked that the South American giants wouldn't have players to play in defense if they started four attackers against Serbia. He said (h/t Reuters):

"Will four strikers play against Serbia? Then we are done... But will anyone play in defence?."

Stojkovic, who represented FR Yugoslavia at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, praised the five-time World Cup winners. He continued:

"Brazil are a great team, one of the best in the world. For me they have a golden generation at the moment and I expect a very difficult game...The game starts at 0-0, we have a chance to win and we are not afraid of anyone, not even Brazil."

Perhaps the spirit of the Serbian tactician's comments evaded Silva, who took offense. Speaking after keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win against the European nation, the Chelsea centre-back commented (h/t BrasilEdition):

"Their coach said, we will play with four forwards, will there be anyone to defend? That is disrespectful. If you had studied our team, you would see that we concede few goals."

Not only did the South American giants keep a clean sheet, but they also reduced Serbia to zero shots on target throughout the entirety of the game. Manager Tite began the match with four attackers, with Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, and Richarlison all featuring in the starting XI.

Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro featured in a double pivot in midfield, while the backline consisted of Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, and Alex Sandro.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva thanks Tite for Brazil honor at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Silva became the first player in history to captain Brazil at three different FIFA World Cup tournaments when he took to the field against Serbia.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Chelsea defender thanked manager Tite for naming him the captain. He said (h/t Football London):

"I'm enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva. At 38, I'm going through one of the best phases of my career. Today I'm certainly a much better person prepared for this moment, super calm and super comfortable here, with everyone's trust."

"I’ve always been prepared for all situations and I thank the coach for naming me captain, it’s a special moment."

Brazil's next task is to face Switzerland on 28 November. The Swiss also won their opening Group G fixture, doing so via a 1-0 margin against Cameroon.

