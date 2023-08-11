“That doesn’t happen when you play for Inter” – Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel offers advice to Onana ahead of Premier League debut

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has shared a piece of advice for Andre Onana ahead of the Camroonian's debut for the club. The goalkeeper has been signed from Inter Milan in the summer for €51 million plus €4 million add-ons.

Onana is a ball-playing goalkeeper and the style of player manager Erik ten Hag has long wanted in his team. Furthermore, Onana has previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax. However, playing for the Red Devils brings a different level of attention. So, Schmeichel has urged the 27-year-old to keep doing what he has done till now.

The Danish legend urged Onana not to alter his playing style in any way. Schmeichel told the Red Devils' official media (via Manchester Evening News):

"Manchester United is a big club. Bigger than Ajax, bigger than Inter. Get to terms with that quickly. Whatever you do is going to resonate everywhere in the world. Instantly. That doesn't happen when you play for Inter."

Schmeichel added:

"I think he was very, very good for Inter last season. He came to Inter, and he took Samir Handanovic out of the team, the captain out of the team. And I think he was instrumental in how they ended up in the Champions League final."

He added:

"So, basically, keep doing that. But understand, this is what I've seen, my one piece of advice: you're one of 11 that plays on the day. It's about the team and the group of players you contribute with. It's why you're there, you know. Don't go and show the world how good you are because we already know that."

How did Andre Onana fare for Manchester United in pre-season?

Andre Onana made his United debut against Real Madrid during the US pre-season tour. Manchester United lost that game 2-0 despite their new acquisition showing his quality between the sticks.

A 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund followed in the next game. While the Cameroonian was once again reliable between the posts, the Red Devils ended up losing again.

He conceded a lobbed goal from the halfway line during the clash against RC Lens at Old Trafford on August 5. Manchester United, though, won that contest 3-1 as the custodian has shown fans his highly touted ball distribution abilities.

United fans will hope that the player can successfully incorporate his playing style in the team as the Premier League season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Monday (August 14) edges closer.