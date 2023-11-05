"That could easily be given as a red card" - Ian Wright unhappy with moment involving Newcastle star in Arsenal's loss to Magpies

Ian Wright is adamant that Bruno Guimaraes should have been sent off against Arsenal. He believes that the Newcastle United star's elbow on Jorginho was intentional and the Brazilian was looking to hurt his opponent.

Speaking on the Premier League productions, Wright expressed his surprise at the referee and VAR letting Guimaraes get away with the elbow on Jorginho.

He was quoted by HITC as saying:

"There is no reason for him to be challenging Jorginho like this. Look how away he is. The ball has gone. His arm doesn't need to be up. I can't understand why that isn't a yellow card and they aren't looking at that. He is trying to hurt him there."

He added:

"You know something that could easily be given as a red card. There is no reason for his arm to be there. What's he doing? His intention is to hurt him. It's not like it's a challenge and your arm has flailed. The ball has gone, he has no reason to do that. None! He is lucky that he hasn't caught him in the temple or something. It's a bad challenge."

Arsenal lost the game 1-0 due to a controversial goal by Anthony Gordon. Mikel Arteta labeled the refereeing a disgrace and embarrassing at his press conference.

Ian Wright furious with Newcastle United's goal against Arsenal

Ian Wright was also not happy with Newcastle United's goal against Arsenal. He believes the ball was out of play before Joelinton crossed it into the box.

Speaking on the Premier League productions, the Gunners legend disagreed with former referee Dermot Gallagher's view. He claims that the goal was out of play, and it was visible to the naked eye.

He said via Football London:

"But the angles we're seeing, the ball looks out of play. That's surely what we should be judging it on. It's not like we can't say conclusively. What we can see from that from me, the naked eye, because we haven't got any other way to prove that the circumference of the ball is breaking the line, then surely we should give that as the ball out of play?"

The loss was the first of the Premier League season for Mikel Arteta's side and they have slipped to 4th on the table. The Gunners face Sevilla next in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 9).