“That is what we emphasised” – Ten Hag reveals half-time message that sparked Manchester United comeback win over Barcelona

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag disclosed that he urged his players to have faith in themselves during half-time of their Europa League clash against Barcelona on Thursday, 23 February.

After falling behind to a Robert Lewandowski penalty, Manchester United faced a daunting task against the Spanish giants. The Red Devils came out after half time with conviction, scoring just 89 seconds into the second-half and turning the game around, eventually winning 2-1.

Fred and Antony each scored a goal each to pull the team back into the driver's seat and secure the Red Devils a place in the quarterfinals.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Just look what it means! Erik ten Hag's biggest win since joining Man United.

Speaking after the game, United boss Erik ten Hag revealed the half-time message that inspired his players to believe in themselves and turn the game around. The Dutch manager revealed his half-time discussion in the dressing room and said:

"I emphasised the belief. It was too flat first half. We had our spare man, Casemiro we didn’t use enough. Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a lot of space on the right side, we didn’t use enough.''

What Erik ten Hag told Manchester United at half-time of Barcelona comeback:

The 53-year-old former Ajax manager asked his players to press more and keep possession of the ball, eventually turning the game in their favor. He added:

''I think in the pressing we could be more brave. So that is what we emphasised. The second was to make the sub with Antony who brought more speed in the play and who brings belief on the pitch.''

Ten Hag believes their win over the La Liga leaders has given them a big boost, rating it above their win over fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in the ongoing season.

"Yes, we've had some good wins, Liverpool and Arsenal but I think this over two legs - Barcelona are La Liga leaders - to beat them it's a big win,” he said.

''Antony is brave, fearless'' - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heaps praises on the Brazilian winger after a win over Barcelona

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hailed the performance of Brazilian winger Antony following their 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the Europa League. Ten Hag, who signed the former Ajax winger after arriving at Old Trafford, praised his bravery and fearlessness.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Erik ten Hag: "Antony is brave, fearless. Running behind, dribbles, and of course his goal. He is brave and he will go for it. I had no doubts". "Fred? His role was to stop Frenkie de Jong, he was like a 'mosquito' all over him — he did it"

He also highlighted Antony's ability to run behind defenders, dribble past opponents, and score goals. Ten Hag had no doubts about signing the 23-year-old for Manchester United when he arrived as their new manager. He said:

“Antony is brave, fearless. Running behind, dribbles, and of course his goal. He is brave and he will go for it. I had no doubts”.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, scoring 6 goals in all competitions, and his partnership with Ten Hag is clearly paying dividends.

