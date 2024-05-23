"That experience and that know-how can definitely help" - Robbie Fowler suggests Liverpool should have moved for ex-Chelsea boss instead of Arne Slot

Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler feels former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would have been a good option for the Reds but is positive Arne Slot can be a success. The Dutch coach is replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout this summer.

Fowler alluded to Mourinho's experience, with the Portuguese tactician winning titles in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. The legendary former striker highlighted how Carlo Ancelotti replaced Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in an interview with Crypto Casino LTD:

"I could understand why you would get someone like a Mourinho. A case in point would be Real Madrid, for example. When Zinedine Zidane left for the second time, Real didn’t go looking for a young and up-coming manager, it went for an experienced manager in Carlo Ancelotti."

Liverpool are amid a huge transition as Klopp's backroom staff have also departed. There have been changes upstairs too, with Michael Edwards returning to the club as chief executive.

Fowler pointed out how experience can help in such situations but has hopes Slot has the character to succeed:

"That experience and that know-how can definitely help a club in transition, but as long as the new manager coming in has the character to go and understand the club, the fans and the culture, then that can make it a little bit easier."

Expand Tweet

Slot, 45, will join Liverpool on a three-year contract after spending three years in charge of Feyenoord. He guided the De Stadionclub to the Eredivisie title last season and the KNVB Cup last month.

A debate has ensued about whether Slot is the right man to replace the enigmatic Klopp. He implemented an exciting brand of football at De Kuip, overseeing 97 wins in 148 games.

Mourinho, 61, is out of management after being sacked by AS Roma in January. The legendary coach has spent four separate spells in the Premier League managing Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese won three titles during two reigns at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea reportedly tried tempting incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot to join the Blues

Todd Boehly moved for Arne Slot before his appointment at Liverpool.

Slot could have been in charge of Chelsea if their co-owner Todd Boehly got his way last summer. The American businessman reportedly held talks with the soon-to-be Liverpool coach about succeeding Graham Potter, per Dutch outlet AD.

Boehly picked Slot up in a private jet for talks but failed to convince him of a move to Stamford Bridge. Ange Postecoglou was also approached but he opted to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea eventually appointed Mauricio Pochettino on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The Argentine oversaw a sixth-placed finish in the league meaning the Blues will play UEFA Europa League football next season.

Pochettino parted ways earlier this week to the surprise of many given the side's end-of-season form. It appears Boehly and fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali want a younger coach.