"That first half was the toughest half I have ever had" - Marc Guehi names Arsenal star as hardest opponent he's ever faced

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has named Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as the toughest opponent he's ever faced. He referenced their match in August 2022 to highlight the Brazil international's prowess.

In a recent interview Guehi was asked (via TBR Football):

“Who would you say has been the best player you have faced so far?"

Despite having faced the likes of Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, Guehi answered:

“There have been many, many players, I always remember when Jesus first signed for Arsenal, the first game of the season, that first half was the toughest half I have ever had, he was amazing in that half, just for that reason, I would say Jesus.”

The game Guehi referenced was Jesus' first competitive game with the Gunners, having arrived from Manchester City for £45 million. He didn't score that day but completed six dribbles, helping his side to a 2-0 win.

In the seven matches Guehi and Jesus have faced off, the Brazilian has won six times and lost one, having scored six goals. Overall, Jesus has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 96 games for Arsenal.

Another Crystal Palace defender picks Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as toughest he's faced

Maxence Lacroix, who joined Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg last summer, also recently named Gabriel Jesus as the toughest player he's ever faced. He pointed out that the Brazilian's positioning and mobility make him tough to mark in comparison to a proper No. 9 like Erling Haaland.

When asked who's the toughest player he's faced earlier this month, Lacroix said (via TBR Football):

"The most difficult player I played against, this is what you asked me. Yeah. I would say Gabriel Jesus, he scored a lot against us. It was difficult because he has good movement.

"I think for a defender like me, I like to play against Haaland, these players, because they are strong. We know it’s going to be a fight, but you don’t really like when players run, run, run, run. Gabriel Jesus, he makes good runs."

Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 27 games across competitions for Arsenal this season. Incidentally, five of them have come against Crystal Palace. He scored a brace against the Eagles in the Premier League and a hat-trick in the EFL Cup quarter-final. The Brazilian striker is currently out for the season due to an ACL injury.

