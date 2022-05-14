"That fits my style of football a bit better" - Timo Werner points out area which Chelsea could try to exploit against Liverpool in the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other for the fourth time this season when they go head-to-head in the FA Cup final later today. Ahead of the massive encounter, Blues striker Timo Werner has identified an area Thomas Tuchel's men could try to exploit when they come up against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Liverpool haven't won the FA Cup for 16 years, Jurgen Klopp looks to put an end to this stretch tonight at Wembley 🗣 "We know how good Chelsea is and so we expect another tough one"Liverpool haven't won the FA Cup for 16 years, Jurgen Klopp looks to put an end to this stretch tonight at Wembley 🗣 "We know how good Chelsea is and so we expect another tough one" Liverpool haven't won the FA Cup for 16 years, Jurgen Klopp looks to put an end to this stretch tonight at Wembley 👇 https://t.co/vhuK23B8Bk

The Reds are considered the favorites in the tie, having delivered a better run of results than Chelsea over the last couple of weeks. Timo Werner believes being considered underdogs could favor his side just like it did in the Champions League last season. The German told the Mirror.

"I think the FA Cup final is a bit similar to the Champions League final last year. I think there we were also a bit the underdogs but it fits us very well, I think. With the structure we have."

Liverpool versus Chelsea has proven to be one of the hottest fixtures in the English top-flight in recent years. So far this season, the two clubs have faced each other on three occasions, with all of them ending in draws (the EFL Cup final ended in a shoot-out).

With this in mind, Timo Werner expects another intense clash at Wembley Stadium today and is looking forward to it. He said:

“Liverpool have always had problems against us. In the last two years that I’ve been here, we always had good games against Liverpool. We never lost in 90 minutes so I think we also won some games. It makes it a lot of fun to play against Liverpool."

Speaking of tactics, the Chelsea striker claims it suits him to play against Jurgen Klopp's men as they defend higher up the pitch. This, of course, will leave spaces in behind, which the German can exploit with his pace. He explained:

“They defend very deep, because they are also very brave, they also defend very high, so maybe that fits my style of football a bit better. It is fun.”

A look at Chelsea and Liverpool's form heading into today's encounter

Jurgen Klopp's men came out on top when the two sides met in the EFL Cup final in February.

The Reds enter today's encounter as the better side, considering the last five results of each team across all competitions. Jurgen Klopp's men have a record of four victories and one draw to their name in their last five outings.

Meanwhile. Chelsea have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games. Fans will be eager to see who ends up leaving Wembley Stadium with a trophy and bragging rights later today.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar