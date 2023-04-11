“That was a game we could have won 4-3 or 4-2, or 5-2 or 5-3” – Ex-Liverpool star makes emphatic claim about Arsenal draw

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge has said that his former club could have beaten Arsenal comfortably on another day. Jurgen Klopp's side came back from two goals down to settle for a 2-2 draw against the league leaders at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead early, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the opener before setting up his compatriot Gabriel Jesus for the second. However, the Merseyside giants did well to secure a point with Mohamed Salah, who also missed a penalty, and Roberto Firmino finding the back of the net.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has said that his former club could have beaten Arsenal emphatically had the Reds attackers been more prolific. Aldridge said that Darwin Nunez could have scored, while Salah could have netted on multiple occasions as well. In his column for The Liverpool Echo, he wrote:

"Nunez, he had quite a few chances to be honest. He was snatching at them. Mo could have had four or five if he’s on top form. but he wasn’t. In front of goal, he wasn’t in top form. That’s unfortunate because that was a game we could have won 4-3 or 4-2, or 5-2 or 5-3. It was just one of those games."

Arsenal have a six-point lead atop the Premier League, but Manchester City have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are eighth and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 12 points.

Jamie Carragher blasts Granit Xhaka for error during Liverpool draw

Reds legend Jamie Carragher said that Granit Xhaka's 'daft' error helped Liverpool get a point against Arsenal. Speaking on Sky Sports during the game, Carragher took shots at Xhaka and called him out for the error:

"I mean, what is he thinking though, Xhaka? Two nil up away at Anfield, throws his arm or something into Trent. Just ridiculous. Trent reacts, and then the crowd gets up; the ball's already gone. It's two nil, moments before half-time."

He continued to point the finger at the former Gunners captain following the game:

"I think it did (get Liverpool going). It sounds silly. I'm glad Xhaka did it, but I'm angry with Xhaka. I'm not an Arsenal fan, but if I was an Arsenal fan, what are you doing, doing that? It's absolutely daft. The game's in your hands; you get involved - even leading the challenge with the arm, why do it? And now going back head-to-head with Trent riles the crowd up, and it's absolutely idiotic from Xhaka to do that."

He added:

"Do you know what? He's been fantastic this season in a slightly different role higher up the pitch, had a huge impact on this team, but that was going back to the old Xhaka. Honestly, who knows if it leads to the goal; we don't know, but it was just for an experienced player to do something like that in this ground, and the position they found themselves in, there was only one way Liverpool could get back into that game, and that was with the help of the terraces."

The draw snapped the Gunners' seven-match winning run in the league.

