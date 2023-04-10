“Absolutely idiotic” – Jamie Carragher blasts Arsenal star for ‘daft’ error during Liverpool draw

Jamie Carragher reckons Granit Xhakja's 'daft' error helped Liverpool get a point against Arsenal. He said that the moment the Swiss international got booked changed the momentum of the game.

The Gunners were 2-0 up at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) but had to settle for a point after Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool. The Egyptian also had the chance to score from the spot but put his penalty wide for the second time this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports during the game, Carragher took shots at Xhaka and called him out for the 'daft' error:

"I mean what is he thinking though, Xhaka? Two nil up away at Anfield, throws his arm or something into Trent. Just ridiculous. Trent reacts, and then the crowd gets up; the ball's already gone. It's two nil, moments before half-time."

He continued talking about the Arsenal star after the game:

"I think it did (get Liverpool going). It sounds silly, I'm glad Xhaka did it, but I'm angry with Xhaka. I'm not an Arsenal fan, but if I was an Arsenal fan, what are you doing, doing that? It's absolutely daft. The game's in your hands; you get involved - even leading the challenge with the arm, why do it? And now going back head-to-head with Trent riles the crowd up, and it's absolutely idiotic from Xhaka to do that."

He continued:

"Do you know what? He's been fantastic this season in a slightly different role higher up the pitch, had a huge impact on this team, but that was going back to the old Xhaka. Honestly, who knows if it leads to the goal; we don't know, but it was just for an experienced player to do something like that in this ground, and the position they found themselves in, there was only one way Liverpool could get back into that game, and that was with the help of the terraces."

Arsenal and Manchester City have destiny in their own hands

Arsenal and Manchester City go into the business end of the season as they eye the Premier League title. Both sides are within touching distance of the trophy but need to keep winning.

The Gunners are six points ahead but have played a game more than the Cityzens. They need to ensure that they pick up wins in all games, including the one at City, to win the title.

Pep Guardiola's side will be confident as well, as they need to win all their remaining games, and the title will remain in Manchester for another season.

