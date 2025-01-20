“That would then give the fans something” - Arsenal icon Ian Wright offers advice to Raheem Sterling on what he should do now amid struggle for form

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Raheem Sterling to regain his confidence in the upcoming opportunities with the club struggling with an injury crisis. The legendary footballer highlighted how the Chelsea loanee looked sharp against Manchester United in the FA Cup but was yet to reach his best at the Emirates.

Speaking on Wrighty's House show, Wright stated that Sterling was unlikely to have his loan move turned into a permanent contract at Arsenal. He thus wants the Englishman to go all out and not worry about the future, saying:

“I feel Raheem is having a tough time. I thought it might have turned the other day when I watched his little cameo against United, when he came on. He did look sharp, and I’m thinking, well, that’s the guy – that’s the guy we want. I think it’s not happened nowhere near enough, I think it’s fair to say.

“For me, for him now, with the situation we find ourselves in, with the lack of confidence in everybody, for him to just blast, just do what you do. Simply because you get the impression that we’re probably not going to sign him, we’re probably not going to sign him long term.

"So what has he got to lose than just getting on it and just saying, and just going bam, because you know what? That would then give the fans something. He’s trying, he’s trying, because that’s what they want to see at the moment.”

Raheem Sterling has played just 575 minutes in all competitions since moving to Arsenal last summer. He has played 14 matches for the Gunners, scoring once and assisting twice.

Raheem Sterling was named the Premier League Flop of the Season by Stan Collymore

Football pundit Stan Collymore, in a conversation with Metro earlier this season, claimed that Raheem Sterling had not improved Arsenal's frontline. He added that the Chelsea loanee was a massive disappointment, saying:

"Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened. He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that."

Manager Enzo Maresca had dropped Raheem Sterling from the Chelsea matchday squad for the season's first match. The Englishman's entourage released a statement just minutes before kickoff, wanting clarity on the future of the former Manchester City and Liverpool star. Ultimately, Sterling was loaned out to Arsenal on deadline day.

