"That is not going to change" - Ruben Amorim reveals Manchester United's stance on Kobbie Mainoo's potential exit from club

Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on Kobbie Mainoo's future at Manchester United. He said that he wants the midfielder to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Ad

Mainoo was left on the bench in the Red Devils' first two games of the season. They lost 1-0 against Arsenal and drew 1-1 against Fulham, both in the Premier League. He then played the entire 90 minutes against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round on August 27 as they lost on penalties.

There has been plenty of speculation around Mainoo's future. He reportedly wants to leave the club in search of regular playing time, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching. However, in a press conference on Friday, Ruben Amorim said (via manutd.com):

Ad

Trending

“No, until it’s official I cannot say much. I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place and we need Kobbie. That is not going to change, the rest I don’t know how it’s going to finish. I understand that the players who are not playing in this moment are disappointed. Everyone will have the same opportunity to play, you have to fight during the week.”

Ad

Mainoo reportedly wants to leave Manchester United on loan this summer and is not looking for a permanent exit. He has made 73 senior appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Ruben Amorim on comparisons from last season to this season for Manchester United

The Red Devils had a terrible 2024-25 season as they finished trophyless and 15th in the Premier League. It was their worst-ever finish in the league and they failed to qualify for any European competition this season.

Ad

Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, was appointed Manchester United's manager in October last year. He said towards the end of the campaign that if this season felt similar to the last one, someone else should take his place. When asked if he felt it was the case so far, he answered:

“I felt that after the game [Grimsby Town], I don’t feel that now. It’s a little bit like that. I think that’s the hardest part of the defeat – sometimes it’s not the result, it’s the way we lost or drew that game. That is the thing that’s hard to accept, because we can do better. It’s the small things: recovery positions, fight for the ball, running, all these small things. Sometimes we dropped a little bit the level. The good thing is that we now have the next game to put that level up and that is the focus.”

Manchester United will face Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More