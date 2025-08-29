Kobbie Mainoo's stance on potential exit from Manchester United comes to light as player makes decision: Reports 

Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly unwilling to leave Manchester United permanently. He wants a loan move to get more playing time, especially in the FIFA World Cup year.

Mainoo has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. The midfielder didn't feature in Manchester United's first two games of the season in the Premier League. However, he played the entire 90 minutes against League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday, August 27. They lost 12-11 on penalties at Blundell Park after a 1-1 draw.

With less than a week remaining in the window, Mainoo has been linked with a move away. As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Englishman only wants a loan move this summer. He wants to play regular football, with the World Cup set to take place in 2026.

However, Manchester United are unwilling to let him go on a loan transfer. They expect him to either stay and fight for his place in the team or leave permanently. The 20-year-old doesn't want to sever his ties with his boyhood club. Mainoo came through the Red Devils' academy and has made 73 senior appearances for them, recording seven goals and three assists.

Manchester United legend on Ruben Amorim's comments on Kobbie Mainoo

The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on August 24. Ruben Amorim made plenty of changes in the second half, but Kobbie Mainoo remained on the bench. After the game, he said that the youngster is competing with skipper Bruno Fernandes for his place in the team.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on this, saying:

“If Mainoo has to dislodge the captain [to get into the team like Amorim stated], he’s fighting a losing battle, isn’t he? Bruno Fernandes has been the talisman for this team for the last three or four years. How’s Mainoo going to displace someone like him? It’s going to be nearly impossible. Bruno is the guy they look to when they need a goal, when they need a moment, when they want a chance."

Expressing his thoughts further and sharing advice for Mainoo, the former Manchester United defender added:

“The way I read into Amorim’s comments was that, ‘listen, he may not be playing now, but it’s a long season, there’s lots of games to go and he’s going to get some time and he’ll have to prove to me that he has to stay in the team’. It’s not crazy or out of this world if a young player isn’t playing regularly at some point in his career, they have to come out of it."

“His argument right now would be that he isn’t getting the chance to take it. But what I would say is do not let the chance come and you’re not ready. So train hard, be focused.”

Meanwhile, another Manchester United academy graduate, Alejandro Garnacho, is set to join Chelsea for a reported fee of £40 million.

