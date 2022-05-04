"That isn't what Guardiola needs" - Chris Sutton points out what Manchester City must avoid in their clash with Real Madrid

Footballer-turned-pundit Chris Sutton believes Pep Guardiola will be looking for a routine win from Manchester City players against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The English giants lead the tie but the pundit believes they will not sit back and defend.

Manchester City edged out a 4-3 win over Real Madrid last week in the dramatic first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. The Cityzens took a 2-0 lead early in the game, but Los Blanocs fought back and finished the first leg with just one goal separating the two sides.

Sutton believes City will be going out for the win even though they only need a draw to get through. The pundit wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"You can buy Defending For Dummies in paperback online, but we have to hope Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti didn't add a copy to their baskets this week. The first-leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid was thrilling, in part because of the defensive naivety on show.

"The neutrals among us want to see more of the same tonight - two awesome attacking sides going head-to-head. That isn't what Guardiola needs, mind. He wants City to be safer, less chaotic and more comfortable. He doesn't want a classic, he wants a routine win. For that to happen, City cannot be as generous as they were last week."

Real Madrid goals were down to Manchester City errors

Continuing in his column, Sutton claimed the goals from Real Madrid were all down to individual errors from the Manchester City players.

He pointed out the mistakes leading to each goal and wrote:

"We could dissect all three of the goals they conceded and find faults. For Real's first, Oleksandr Zinchenko was ever so slightly late getting goalside and not close enough to stop Karim Benzema wrapping his foot around the ball. For Real's second, Vinicius Junior had Fernandinho on toast. For Real's third, Laporte leapt with his arm in the air, handling the ball and giving the Spaniards a route back from the spot."

Liverpool have already made it to the Champions League final after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final.

