“That guy is flipping garbage”, “Hate you so much” – Arsenal fans turn against 31-year-old after disastrous performance in 2-2 Spurs draw

Arsenal fans have given a damning verdict of Jorginho's performance in his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24).

Jorginho was brought on at halftime due to Declan Rice picking up a calf injury. The Italian has lacked game time this season, and this was his chance to shine in the north London derby.

However, the former Chelsea midfielder was unconvincing, looking nervous whenever in possession of the ball. He gave away possession four times, and on one occasion, Spurs pounced on his indecisiveness.

James Maddison nicked the ball of the Italy international in the 55th minute and played in Son Heung Min who bagged a brace. It was a disappointing display from Jorginho who did manage to block one shot and make one interception.

The veteran midfielder is battling the likes of Rice for a starting berth in Mikel Arteta's team. However, his display against Tottenham could mean he'll be spending more time on the bench.

The two London rivals played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates. Arsenal first went in front through Cristian Romero's unfortunate own goal. Son then equalized shortly after Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead from the spot.

However, Jorginho's costly error led to Son's brace and vital equalizer and it was a nightmare second-half showing from the Italian. Fans haven't let him off lightly on social media with one fan posting:

"One of the worst NLD performances in a while. And you guys that were pretending Jorginho is better than Partey are insane too. The guy is flipping garbage."

Another fan had harsh words for the Gunners midfielder:

"Jorginho I hate you so much bro I really really do bro."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jorginho's display in the north London derby:

Arsenal star Jorginho's agent ruled out a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce

The Gunners midfielder could have headed to the Turkish Super Lig.

Jorginho was linked with a departure from the Emirates during the latter stages of the summer. Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce had taken an interest in the Arsenal midfielder.

However, the Italian's agent Joao Santos ruled out a move to Turkey for his client, insisting he was concentrating on helping the Gunners. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, on the Premier League title race and the Champions League. He won't go to Fenerbahce.”

The decision not to head to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium may come back to bite the Italy international. He's battling for minutes under Arteta this season, making five appearances from the bench.

He could have followed in the footsteps of former Manchester United midfielder Fred by joining Fenerbahce. The Brazilian was in a similar situation to Jorginho at Old Trafford before leaving for the Super Lig. He has since become a protagonist for Sarı Kanaryalar.