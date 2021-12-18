"That guy is what we need right now"–Liverpool fans want 'unpolished diamond' at Anfield after Premier League display

Liverpool rolled through Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday night. Liverpool fans are now discussing Allan Saint-Maximin on Twitter amid claims the Reds are interested in signing the Newcastle player.

The Magpies came into the game in terrible form, having lost 4-0 to Leicester on Sunday. However, they put up a fight against Liverpool and scored the first goal through Jonjo Shelvey.

Sadly, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool cruise to victory against the Magpies. It's safe to say, though, that it was a much better performance from the Toon, which will undoubtedly give Eddie Howe a lot of confidence.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were dropped from the Toon's starting lineup before the encounter. Allan Saint-Maximin began up front before being replaced after the 79th minute. The Kop have urged Liverpool to go all-in for Saint-Maximin in the January transfer window. Here's how they're reacting on Twitter:

Shane Rafferty @Rafferty____ #LIVNEW Klopp would make Saint Maximin an absolute monster if he could sign him. #LFC Klopp would make Saint Maximin an absolute monster if he could sign him. #LFC #LIVNEW

Pete @petehynes8 @Rafferty____ 100% agree, something about him, he is like adama T but has a football brain. @Rafferty____ 100% agree, something about him, he is like adama T but has a football brain.

The Smiling Assassin @TSmilinAssassin



Not saying it’s worth Liverpool going in for either but definitely the sort of players Jurgen would, and could, improve. #LIVNEW Like Adama Traore, Allan Saint-Maximin is the sort of “unpolished diamond” a truly elite manager would improve massively.Not saying it’s worth Liverpool going in for either but definitely the sort of players Jurgen would, and could, improve. #LFC Like Adama Traore, Allan Saint-Maximin is the sort of “unpolished diamond” a truly elite manager would improve massively.Not saying it’s worth Liverpool going in for either but definitely the sort of players Jurgen would, and could, improve. #LFC #LIVNEW

Liam Bekker @LiamBekker



He's a bit erratic at times for Newcastle but he has all the qualities (or at least the potential) to be a very, very good player. I've said it before but Jürgen Klopp would turn Allan Saint-Maximin into an absolute monster at Liverpool.He's a bit erratic at times for Newcastle but he has all the qualities (or at least the potential) to be a very, very good player. #LFC I've said it before but Jürgen Klopp would turn Allan Saint-Maximin into an absolute monster at Liverpool.He's a bit erratic at times for Newcastle but he has all the qualities (or at least the potential) to be a very, very good player. #LFC

Liverpool need reinforcements to deal with the departures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be heading to their national camps to participate in the African Cup of Nations in January. This will naturally leave a massive void in Liverpool's dressing room. Fans are convinced that the addition of Allan Saint-Maximin will improve the situation.

Mo Salah has been exceptional and netted his 22nd goal of the season against Newcastle. Despite a few hiccups, Sadio Mane, too, has been outstanding for the Reds.

The addition of Diogo Jota has really bolstered Liverpool's attack. However, aside from a few good performances here and there, Roberto Firmino has been far from a reliable scoring avenue.

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Reds were frugal with their spending in the transfer market in the summer transfer window. However, they are currently linked to several high-profile players, including Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham among others.

Copping the Borrusia Dortmund stars will involve an exorbitant amount of money. On the flip side, bagging Allan Saint-Maximin might be an easier option because of the financial feasibility of the move.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool currently sit in the second position in the Premier League with 40 points. They will take on a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur on December 19. Several Premier League matches have been postponed because of players and staff members returning with positive COVID-19 results.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar