“That is how it was with Haaland” - Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger opens up on challenge of stopping Erling Haaland in Champions League

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has claimed that he loves going up against the top attackers in the sport like Erling Haaland. He added that the moment odds are against him, he feels motivated to go better and one out on top.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Union Berlin, Rudiger was quizzed about his attitude when playing against the top strikers. The defender claims that he lives for the moments and said via MadridXtra:

"Challenges to stop attackers? This is what I live for. Those are the moments I love - when all the odds are against you, when everyone talks against you. That is how it was with Haaland, I live for those moments."

Rudiger started in Real Madrid's semi-final clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season and managed to keep Erling Haaland quiet. However, the Cityzens pulled off a 1-1 draw at Bernabeu and went on to win 4-0 in the second leg on their way to lifting the title for the first time.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger on facing Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Rudiger spoke about his battles with Erling Haaland last season and claimed that Manchester City were not dangerous in the first leg. He sounded confident after the game and added that they were not ahead in the tie because of a 'quality goal' from Kevin de Bruyne.

The defender told beIN Sports:

"We got the goal a bit late so we feel a bit like we could have got out with more. But it's no problem, the tie is definitely on and we can go with confidence to Manchester. At the end of the day, they were not dangerous. They had possession, we knew that this would happen... but most importantly, they were not dangerous. Obviously, their goal was quality from De Bruyne."

However, Manchester City went on to win 4-0 in the second leg and that saw them make it to the final with ease. Speaking to GQ in August about his battle with Haaland, Rudiger added:

"I was absolutely calm. I know how far I can go if I am at 100% both physically and mentally. A circumstance was created that I love. The days before, the media wondered if I was going to be able to defend Haaland. There were a lot of doubts in the atmosphere and if I'm honest, I love that atmosphere: I shine more when people doubt me."

Manchester City and Real Madrid are still touted as the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Both teams have qualified for the next round but will not face each other as they won their respective groups.