"That should not happen in a football club" - Ralf Rangnick condemns Manchester United star's post about Harry Maguire

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has condemned a recent comment made by Eric Bailly on Instagram.

The Ivorian replied to a fan's comment on a post on the club's official page. United were asked to start Raphael Varane and Bailly in defence in their Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday, 23 April. To that, Bailly replied:

"please"

Asked about the same at a press conference ahead of the game, Rangnick said that he was unaware of that. However, he added that if the incident was true, that shouldn't have happened. He said (via ESPN):

"I'm not on Instagram. Listen, I'm not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened, it doesn't make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram. If it's true what you told me, that should not happen in a football club no matter in which league."

As per ESPN's report, Rangnick could put Maguire on the bench against Arsenal due to poor form. The England international started in a back three with Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones in the Premier League game against Liverpool on 19 April. United, though, lost 4-0 and looked all over the place.

With Bailly making just seven appearances across competitions so far this season, he will hope to make the playing XI against the Gunners. However, if United revert to four at the back, it is likely Varane will start with Lindelof.

Manchester United desperately need to win against Arsenal

Manchester United travel to the Emirates on Saturday to take on Arsenal. The Red Devils are sixth in the league table, three points behind the fifth-placed Gunners, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are fourth, level on points and games played with the Gunners but ahead on goal difference.

Evidently, the race for the top four has been very tight this season. United are also being chased by seventh-placed West Ham United, who are just two points behind them.

Hence, a win is a must for United against the Gunners. They beat Mikel Arteta's men 3-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will hope for all three points again, this time at the Emirates.

Anything less than a win could potentially put them in seventh place at the end of the gameweek, with their top-four hopes all but over.

